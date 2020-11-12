In local election, voters wanted change

Petaluma is poised to have its most progressive City Council in at least a decade as voters continued a leftward shift that began in 2018. The new council makeup, which will include at least two new faces, will have a mandate to potentially enact sweeping changes in areas such as development, the environment, affordable housing and policing.

Newcomers Dennis Pocekay and Brian Barnacle, who drew support from progressive groups in Petaluma, easily won seats on the council in last week’s election. They will will join like-minded Mayor Teresa Barrett and council members D’Lynda Fischer and Kevin McDonnell, who were elected two years ago in a progressive wave.

Longtime Councilman Mike Healy, a more moderate politician, held a slim 517-vote lead over challenger Lizzie Wallack as of Wednesday, according to the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters, which still had about 40,000 countywide ballots left to count.

Two other moderate incumbents, Kathy Miller and Gabe Kearney, remained 900 and 2,635 votes respectively behind Healy.

But while the incoming council is more progressive-leaning now than anytime since the 2008 election, officials don’t expect Petaluma to become a liberal bastion like Berkeley or Portland overnight.

“I do think it’s a dramatic change, but we’ll have to look at what’s doable now,” Councilman McDonnell said. “Governing is about what’s achievable. I’m anxious to hear (the new council members’) voice.”

One immediate impact of the new council could be to scale back or deprioritize projects that some in the environmental community have criticized as adding too much pollution and sprawl.

As the city embarks on its General Plan update, the council could decide to remove the long controversial Rainier crosstown connector from the guiding document. A progressive-minded council in 1999 did just that, saying the .6-mile future road extension would open up dozens of acres of untouched land at the north end of Petaluma to unwanted development. Proponents, who argued it would help solve the city’s traffic woes, added Rainier back to the General Plan in 2004.

Barnacle and Pocekay both ran as opponents of the Rainier project.

“I don’t know if it’s that we kill it, but there are other emergencies that are more of a priority,” Pocekay said.

Since the council last removed Rainier from city plans, Petaluma has adopted the project’s environmental report and invested $7 million to fund the underpass below the freeway where the future road is proposed to be built.

Healy said the city will need to get creative to fulfill escalating targets to meet regional housing needs, including developing the land west of Highway 101 that Rainier would open.

“I’d be surprised if we can meet our housing targets without that land that’s not in the flood plain,” he said.

The new council will likely keep a critical eye on sprawling, auto-centric development, while favoring projects that are denser with more affordable housing. Two projects that the current council approved over the objections of the planning commission — Sid Commons and Corona Station — are opposed by a majority of the council-elect.

Councilman-elect Barnacle is currently suing the city over its approval of Corona Station, arguing that it does not meet transit-oriented development requirements, would make the area on North McDowell Boulevard less safe and was an inappropriate use of the city’s traffic mitigation funds.

Barnacle, who said he wants to settle the lawsuit, touted the fact that his action as already caused the developer to scrap his original plan for the site and start over with an all-affordable proposal.

“I think the project is a big step in the right direction,” he said. “I certainly want to settle as soon as possible.”

While Barnacle’s campaign was supported by progressive groups, he pointed out that he also received support from agricultural families with deep roots in Petaluma. He said he said he wants to be an independent voice on a council that he says has done a poor job of listening to residents.

“I think voters said it was time for a change,” he said. “They were frustrated by our roads, concerned about our development patterns. They feel we need to do more on climate change, more listening to people.”

Although the current council is generally unanimous in its decisions, some controversial issues are settled on a 5-2 split. One recent example was the May decision to purchase 54 new semi-automatic rifles for the Petaluma Police Department. Barrett and Fischer cast the two dissenting votes.

Barrett said it will be nice to be on the winning side of some of those splits now that she will have more like-minded council members on the dais.

“I’m very pleased to see not only a change, but a significant change,” she said.

All of the current council members and council members-elect supported Measure U, the 1-cent sales tax poised to boost Petaluma’s coffers after 60% of voters approved the measure at the polls last week. McDonnell chaired the successful Yes on Measure U committee.

Barrett said the additional $13 million it will generate annually is the difference between the incoming council looking at service cuts and deciding on new spending priorities.

“I felt it really was critical that we pass Measure U,” she said. “I didn’t want to be the mayor of a city that declared bankruptcy.”

Councilman Dave King, who has typically sided with the moderate wing of the council, said he doesn’t see partisanship playing a role in local decision making. He thinks the incoming council will continue to work well together.

“I have never bought into the minority/majority viewpoint,” he said. “Everyone should be making decisions independently. I don’t think there will be a 5-2 block. It may not line up as some preconceived block. Most of our votes are 7-0 anyway.”

