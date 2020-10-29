In Measure L, Shoreline schools seek $1M boost

In 1984, Shorline Unified School District west of Petaluma became one of the first school districts in the state to supplement its budget when voters approved a parcel tax. It has been periodically extended for more than three decades.

This year, recognizing the tough financial times voters are facing during the pandemic, the district is seeking to extend the parcel tax without an escalator. That means that, if two-thirds of voters approve the extension on the ballot as Measure L, the parcel tax won’t increase with the Consumer Price Index over the proposed eight year term.

While this means the district could be leaving money on the table, officials say everyone is making sacrifices in the current recession.

“We understand what the economy is like for everybody,” said Bob Raines, the district superintendent. “Times are tough. The district is willing to tighten up a bit. We’re willing to do that to thank the community for their support.”

Measure L would renew the current $212 annual parcel tax for eight years, providing exemptions for seniors and people with disabilities. The district receives about $1 million annually from the tax, which it uses to enhance science and math programs, provide art classes, continue field trips and library services and hire quality teachers.

The Tomales-based district serves 510 students at five schools, including elementary schools in Tomales, Inverness, Point Reyes Station and Bodega Bay as well as Tomales High School.

“If the parcel tax extension isn’t approved, we’d be looking to make 7% to 9% cuts to our budget,” said Raines, who recently announced his retirement at the end of the school year. “We’d be looking at cutting programs the parcel tax funds.”

Measure L faces no public opposition. Taxpayer groups have notably remained neutral on the issue. Dan Drummond, the executive director of the Sonoma County Taxpayer’s Association, noted that the measure has a fixed expiration date, unlike other tax measures the group has opposed, calling them “forever taxes.”

“We’re not taking a position against school measures,” he said. “We don’t really have enough information about the district.”

None of the Measure L money would be spent on capital projects, according to the spending plan. The Shoreline District in 2018 passed a $19.5 million bond measure that is funding several construction projects throughout the district.

Raines said the entire district has been in remote learning since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since the district spans both Marin and Sonoma counties, its reopening plan is somewhat unique.

While there is currently no date for reopening schools, Marin County is further along in its reopening plan due to a lower infection rate. Shoreline is seeking a waiver for Bodega Bay Elementary, the lone Sonoma County school, to join the Marin County opening plan, Raines said.

When schools do open up, parcel tax funding helps by keeping class sizes down around 15 to 20 students, Raines said.

“Especially in the COVID environment, we need to keep cohorts small,” he said. “Right now we are focused on health and safety.”

Raines said the Shoreline community has been very supportive of the district, extending the parcel tax each time it has come up for a vote. As he prepares to retire in June after a 43-year career in public education, he said leaving the district with a $1 million annual budget boost would be a big achievement.

“It’s one of the things to do in my last year, securing those special programs for eight more years,” he said. “We’re getting out the vote. It’s important to thank voters for their support.”

