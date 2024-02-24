In Napa County, information about ballot drop box locations can also be found on the registrar’s website .

Ballot drop box locations in Sonoma County can be found on the county’s Registrar of Voters website .

Mailed ballots must be postmarked no later than March 5 and received by March 12 to be counted.

To return mail ballots, voters can either drop off their ballots at boxes throughout the county or mail them.

Voters in Sonoma and Napa counties will be able to cast their ballots in person at voting centers starting this weekend.

Election Day is less than two weeks away on March 5.

Mail ballots went out to all registered voters at the start of February and both counties are seeing an overall trend of voters turning in their ballots closer to Election Day, according to the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Deva Proto and Napa County Registrar John Tuteur.

On Friday, voter turnout in Sonoma County reached 10%, Proto said.

In Napa County, the turnout was 7.7%, based on numbers provided by Tuteur.

Mail ballots must be returned by March 5 or postmarked by March 5 and received through the mail by March 12 in order to be counted.

Under California’s same-day voter registration, those who haven’t yet registered can still do so at a voting center or at a county registrar’s office. For more information, see the Secretary of State’s website or the Registrar of Voters site in your county.

Here’s where to vote in person:

In Sonoma County

Seven voting centers in Sonoma County will open Saturday for in-person early voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On March 5, the centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a county news release.

The initial seven locations are:

Cotati : Cotati Veterans Memorial Building, 8505 Park Ave.

: Cotati Veterans Memorial Building, 8505 Park Ave. Healdsburg : Healdsburg Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Ave.

: Healdsburg Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Ave. Petaluma : Petaluma Community Center, 320 North McDowell Blvd.

: Petaluma Community Center, 320 North McDowell Blvd. Santa Rosa : Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building — North Room, 1351 Maple Ave.

: Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building — North Room, 1351 Maple Ave. Santa Rosa : Sonoma County Registrar of Voters, 435 Fiscal Drive.

: Sonoma County Registrar of Voters, 435 Fiscal Drive. Sebastopol : Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 South High St.

: Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 South High St. Sonoma: Sonoma Veterans Memorial Building, 126 1st St. West

The county will open an additional 24 centers next weekend, which also will remain open until Election Day on March 5. More information about voting in Sonoma County can be found on the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters’ website.

In Napa County

Napa County voters will be able to vote in person at two locations starting Saturday, according to the Napa County Registrar of Voters website.

Voting centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. On March 5, they will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The two locations open Saturday for in-person voting are:

Napa : Napa County Election Division, 1127 1st St., Ste E

: Napa County Election Division, 1127 1st St., Ste E American Canyon: American Canyon Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 5001 Main St.

Six additional voting centers will open across the county on March 2. Those centers will be located in American Canyon, Calistoga, Napa, St. Helena and Yountville.

Additional information about voting in Napa County can be found on the Napa County Registrar of Voters’ website.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.