In Petaluma, some businesses reopen after long wait

It was the announcement he had been hoping for. So when Angel Gallardo, owner of American Dream Tattoo, heard that a new state guidance would allow personal service businesses like his to operate indoors, the Petaluma business owner needed little time to prepare.

He had continued to tend to his vacant shop through the spring and summer, to clean and watch over the business he has owned and operated for more than 17 years. On Oct. 26, less than a week after first hearing of the new ordinance, Gallardo and his three employees went back to work for the first time since mid-March.

“We’re super happy, we’re here again, there’s a person in each of our chairs,” he said. “The funny thing is that we keep forgetting to turn our open sign on, so we’re still getting used to that.”

A new guideline handed down from the state Oct. 20 lifted restrictions that prevented massage therapists, estheticians, tattoo parlors, nail salons and related personal care businesses from working indoors where case rates were high, like Sonoma County. Along with preexisting mask and social distancing requirements, the new relaxed guidelines also include strict sanitizing and hygiene practices.

For many of the approximately 242 affected businesses in Petaluma, the relaxed ordinance is a lifeline. Some businesses, like Gallardo’s, have been in a forced slumber since Sonoma County’s March 18 shelter-in-place order took effect in order to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Without much warning, Gallardo had found himself dipping into savings to buoy his business, while his employees were suddenly without an income.

“This is our livelihood, this is how we feed our families,” Gallardo said. “There’s four of us, and that’s been four separate families who were suffering.”

Luckily, Gallardo has what he calls a loyal customer base, and many of those who were on the books prior to the shutdown are populating his appointment book once again. He’s been able to bring back his three other employees, as well.

Although he’s breathing better now, like many small and independently-owned business owners in town, the recently loosened restrictions follow weeks and months of doubt and instability. And as Sonoma County remains locked in the most restrictive reopening category amid high case rates, the business community is looking warily toward the winter.

“I know that many people are very happy they can either be outside or they can now do business inside right now, but things still aren’t like it was, so it’s not a return to normal,” said Onita Pellegrini, CEO of Petaluma’s Chamber of Commerce.

Petaluma’s personal care operations make up roughly 7% of the local business community, according to data provided by the city. Although Petaluma has more than twice the amount of restaurants and a quarter more retail operations, the city’s Economic Development Specialist Nancy Sands says the sector still represents a critical slice of the local business community.

“It has been really hard for them. For those who haven’t been able to go to work since March, that is a long time to be going without an income,” Sands said. “These little businesses are also part of the city’s entire small business engine, and it has been really disrupted – from overall revenue to the owners and individual employees”

Yet as many restaurants moved their operations outdoors and retail businesses reopened, those operating in the personal care sector were left scratching their heads over restrictions that hadn’t budged since the early days of the pandemic.

Changing rules dictated by surging case rates that continue to plague the county sent local nail and hair salons into a game of red-light, green-light, opening briefly only to close again. Over much of the summer, a few salons have been able to take advantage of outdoor spaces and conduct their business from patios, parking garages and city streets.

Sands said three nail salons and two hair stylists have been operating through the city’s “Free Range” program, which allowed businesses to expand into public or private sidewalks and parking spots while indoor activity remained off-limits.

But very few personal care operations were able to move outside, Sands said, pointing either to unlucky locations or an inability to provide services in an uncontrolled environment.

Michelle Wellington, owner of Soft Shell Day Spa & Aromatherapy Boutique, was one of those permit holders. But she soon encountered a myriad of obstacles as she tried to work from the slim stretch of Kentucky Street sidewalk outside her storefront.

“It was impossible to do a facial outside because we were in a wind tunnel, then we had a heat wave, then the smoke from all the fires after that,” Wellington said. “Not to mention, the privacy issue of being on the street.”

Wellington said she was able to stay afloat by selling inventory and applying for special loan programs designed for businesses hit hard by the pandemic. Before the spread of coronavirus cases in spring and the resulting shutdown, the downtown spa employed about a dozen people, not including another dozen massage therapists that rented out her treatment rooms much like a hair stylist rents out a salon station. Now, Wellington has brought back seven employees, but nearly all of her renters have left.

Wellington herself, who has owned and ran Soft Shell for 25 years, is now working as a full-time licensed massage therapist in order to meet demand. Although the customers are flooding back, the collection of estheticians and massage therapists are proving more difficult to reconstruct. Some, she says, are making more with unemployment. A few others are now working to help educate their children or caring for elderly parents, Wellington said.

But like Gallardo, business is bouncing back for Wellington, and the future looks rosier than it did just a few weeks ago. However, the frustrations and hardship are still fresh in her mind, puncturing much of the elation she thought she’d feel when she could return to her business.

“The fact that everyone was out drinking beer and shopping for months felt like a slap in the face, it felt unfair,” Wellington said. “I’ll recover, and I’m grateful for the loans and other help, but for my business to be damaged like this after 25 years is hard.”

