In Sonoma County, October has been the cruelest month. Will it be again?

T.S. Eliot may be a revered poet, but by Barry Hirsch’s reckoning, he got it wrong on one account.

“October is the cruelest month,” the Santa Rosa man said, upending the famed line of verse assessing the character of April.

Hirsch has his reasons. And he’s not the only one who views the first full month of autumn with profound trepidation.

A time of golden light, crisp mornings and ripening color, it is also a season that summons visions of terror — of skies filled with flames, smoky darkness and frantic escapes.

Since the North Bay firestorm exploded on the region four years ago next week, blackening 173 square miles in Sonoma County alone, the aura of October has taken on a hint of menace. It’s then that the landscape is typically most primed for ignition — even outside of prolonged drought — and the region’s dry Diablo winds are most likely to wreak havoc.

Fall fire seasons since have reinforced the sense that calamity awaits as the summer winds down.

“I think October is seen as the dreaded month by many of us,” said Sonoma County Fire District Chief Mark Heine. “We’ve all shared a lot of emotional trauma over the past few years. We’ve all experienced this side by side. It has created a lot of trauma for us — a lot of emotional scars for us — and it’s traditionally the month where we’ve experienced the most devastating wildfires.”

There remains hope that this year will be different.

Coastal areas were favored this summer by a more reliable marine layer than in recent years. Despite persistently high inland temperatures, it has kept lower-elevation fuels moist, said Brian Garcia, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Light rains also graced the region twice in September, dampening finer, lighter fuels. And there’s the prospect of another bit of rainfall late next week or early the following week, the National Weather Service says.

It could still be some time before the region sees the kind of ample storm needed to end fire season, however.

“We’re just kind of chomping at our nails, waiting for some kind of rain to put an end to fire season,” Garcia said, “because if we can get out of this year without a significant fire, I think that’s going to be a big win for the Bay Area as a whole.”

But two years of critically low rainfall, which some believe might bear the portents of a mega-drought, remains a heavy burden on the region. Forested areas of California are filled with vast stands of dead, dry fuel. Locally, dense, live flora has about 60% of its normal moisture content, Cal Fire Battalion Chief Marshall Turbeville said. If ignited, they would produce expansive flames, embers and energy that would sustain a wildfire, he said.

Still, there are signs of hope. Several red flag warnings in recent months were canceled early when conditions changed, and there also have been fewer small fires, he said.

“We’ve had so many unlucky Octobers,” Turbeville said. “I hope we get lucky — maybe the weather and everything’s changing back, and we’re getting out of these bad five years.”

Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins dared dream, as well.

“I feel like we dodged a bullet this year, and I feel like a lot of people feel that way,” she said. “It’s been a relief to have more of the marine influence over the summer this year, which is how things used to be. This October feels more like the old Octobers used to — cold at night, the brief glimpses of rain like we used to get.”

Folks like Heine think it’s important to be prepared for the possible, given recent history, however, particularly given “the fact that we’re in a historic and extreme drought situation.”

“I think the small amount of rainfall we’ve had has made no difference to the fuel whatsoever,” he said. “We need inches of rain before we get out of fire season.”

The Santa Ana winds that materialize in Southern California in fall and fan major wildfires there may have nurtured anxiety about Octobers even among Sonoma County residents in decades past.

Then came the Valley fire in neighboring Lake County — a wind-driven monster that torched nearly 63 squares miles in the first 12 hours, burning hundreds of homes and heralding a new age of wildfire in urban/rural settings. The fire started Sept. 15, 2015 and burned for a month.

But it was 2017, and the cluster of catastrophic wildfires that touched off Oct. 8 and 9 during an extreme windstorm in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties, that awakened Californians and much of the country to the disastrous and deadly capacity of wildfires in the age of climate extremes. That potential has been tapped repeatedly since, and with increasing frequency.