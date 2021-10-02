Subscribe

In Sonoma County, October has been the cruelest month. Will it be again?

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 1, 2021, 11:04PM
Updated 48 minutes ago

October wildfires in the North Bay

North Bay firestorm

Tubbs, Nuns, Pocket fires in Sonoma County; Atlas fire in Napa County; Redwood Valley fire in Mendocino County; Sulphur fire in Lake County

Oct. 8-9, 2017, contained Oct. 31, 2017

Kincade fire

77,758 acres

Oct. 23 to Nov. 6, 2019

Glass fire

67,484 acres in Napa and Sonoma counties

Sept. 27 to Oct. 20, 2020

T.S. Eliot may be a revered poet, but by Barry Hirsch’s reckoning, he got it wrong on one account.

“October is the cruelest month,” the Santa Rosa man said, upending the famed line of verse assessing the character of April.

Hirsch has his reasons. And he’s not the only one who views the first full month of autumn with profound trepidation.

A time of golden light, crisp mornings and ripening color, it is also a season that summons visions of terror — of skies filled with flames, smoky darkness and frantic escapes.

Since the North Bay firestorm exploded on the region four years ago next week, blackening 173 square miles in Sonoma County alone, the aura of October has taken on a hint of menace. It’s then that the landscape is typically most primed for ignition — even outside of prolonged drought — and the region’s dry Diablo winds are most likely to wreak havoc.

Fall fire seasons since have reinforced the sense that calamity awaits as the summer winds down.

“I think October is seen as the dreaded month by many of us,” said Sonoma County Fire District Chief Mark Heine. “We’ve all shared a lot of emotional trauma over the past few years. We’ve all experienced this side by side. It has created a lot of trauma for us — a lot of emotional scars for us — and it’s traditionally the month where we’ve experienced the most devastating wildfires.”

There remains hope that this year will be different.

Coastal areas were favored this summer by a more reliable marine layer than in recent years. Despite persistently high inland temperatures, it has kept lower-elevation fuels moist, said Brian Garcia, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Light rains also graced the region twice in September, dampening finer, lighter fuels. And there’s the prospect of another bit of rainfall late next week or early the following week, the National Weather Service says.

It could still be some time before the region sees the kind of ample storm needed to end fire season, however.

“We’re just kind of chomping at our nails, waiting for some kind of rain to put an end to fire season,” Garcia said, “because if we can get out of this year without a significant fire, I think that’s going to be a big win for the Bay Area as a whole.”

But two years of critically low rainfall, which some believe might bear the portents of a mega-drought, remains a heavy burden on the region. Forested areas of California are filled with vast stands of dead, dry fuel. Locally, dense, live flora has about 60% of its normal moisture content, Cal Fire Battalion Chief Marshall Turbeville said. If ignited, they would produce expansive flames, embers and energy that would sustain a wildfire, he said.

Still, there are signs of hope. Several red flag warnings in recent months were canceled early when conditions changed, and there also have been fewer small fires, he said.

“We’ve had so many unlucky Octobers,” Turbeville said. “I hope we get lucky — maybe the weather and everything’s changing back, and we’re getting out of these bad five years.”

Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins dared dream, as well.

“I feel like we dodged a bullet this year, and I feel like a lot of people feel that way,” she said. “It’s been a relief to have more of the marine influence over the summer this year, which is how things used to be. This October feels more like the old Octobers used to — cold at night, the brief glimpses of rain like we used to get.”

Folks like Heine think it’s important to be prepared for the possible, given recent history, however, particularly given “the fact that we’re in a historic and extreme drought situation.”

“I think the small amount of rainfall we’ve had has made no difference to the fuel whatsoever,” he said. “We need inches of rain before we get out of fire season.”

The Santa Ana winds that materialize in Southern California in fall and fan major wildfires there may have nurtured anxiety about Octobers even among Sonoma County residents in decades past.

Then came the Valley fire in neighboring Lake County — a wind-driven monster that torched nearly 63 squares miles in the first 12 hours, burning hundreds of homes and heralding a new age of wildfire in urban/rural settings. The fire started Sept. 15, 2015 and burned for a month.

But it was 2017, and the cluster of catastrophic wildfires that touched off Oct. 8 and 9 during an extreme windstorm in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties, that awakened Californians and much of the country to the disastrous and deadly capacity of wildfires in the age of climate extremes. That potential has been tapped repeatedly since, and with increasing frequency.

The fast-moving fires advanced so quickly that many people escaped through flames and embers — some on foot. Others perished before they knew what hit them — the fires engulfing their homes while they slept. Those who slept through the chaos outside the burn zones awoke to visions too surreal to take in: whole communities razed, blackened, unrecognizable.

One of the worst was the nearly 37,000-acre Tubbs fire, which tore through Hirsch’s Mark West Springs neighborhood as it barreled into Santa Rosa from Calistoga — traveling 12 miles across the Mayacamas Range in less than four hours.

One neighbor was killed, and several others were stranded on the hill and injured as they waited out what was then the most destructive wildfire in state history in the most tenuous of circumstances.

The entire event leveled thousands of homes, including more than 5,300 in Sonoma County. Twenty-four county residents lost their lives.

The nearly 78,000-acre Kincade fire that erupted two years later, Oct. 23, 2019, reinforced apprehension about the 10th month.

Sparked atop the Geysers amid high winds, it marched steadily toward population centers as the atmosphere roiled, prompting concerns that hurricane-force winds on the horizon could drive the blaze through Windsor and all the way to the Sonoma Coast. Officials ordered the evacuations of more than 190,000 people — the largest number in county history — as an army of firefighters braced to stop the flames at Windsor.

Last year’s two significant Sonoma County wildfires — the Walbridge in west county and the Glass fire, which straddled the Sonoma-Napa county line — bled across late summer into fall, though the Sept. 27 Glass fire mostly burned in October and wasn’t contained until the 20th.

“I think it’s fair to say that between September and early October, this time of year, is almost a sensitive time of year for this community, given what we’ve been through — a lot of us at a personal and a professional level,” said Assistant Santa Rosa Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal, who lost his own home in the Tubbs fire. “It definitely does feel different this year, and I know a lot of people don’t want to jinx it, but you know, I think it’s fair to say that given the conditions we faced with the drought and just the last four years of fires around the area, there was a lot of focus and attention on what the potential impact could be this year.”

But with slightly moister weather and good luck so far, some are feeling a small kernel of hope, he said. It’s just important “to walk a fine line.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

