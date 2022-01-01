Subscribe

In the shadow of omicron, Sonoma County school, health officials prepare for return to classrooms after holiday break

KAYLEE TORNAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 1, 2022, 3:49PM
Winter break did not provide much respite for Sonoma County’s superintendent of schools, largely due to the rising concern about the omicron coronavirus variant.

Steve Herrington spent at least part of each day handling phone calls and meetings with members of his own staff at the Sonoma County Office of Education, talking with Sonoma County’s health officer and strategizing ways to deploy tens of thousands of rapid antigen tests to families within 10 days of students’ Jan. 3 return to the classroom.

“Yes, I put in for time off, but this is a 24/7 job,” Herrington said. “You may be off calendar, but you’re on call, so you do what the job requires.”

The highly transmissible variant has forced the return of indoor masking at public places and offices across California, regardless of vaccination status, and scuttled some companies’ plans to bring employees back from remote work in the new year. But Sonoma County’s K-12 students are set to return Monday from winter break to largely the same classroom conditions they left in December.

So school and county public health officials have taken steps to try to mitigate risk for those students, their families and school staff, while maintaining that the variant will not lead to campus closures that clouded the 2020-2021 school year.

“We’re going to have a surge,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer. “It doesn’t mean we keep our students remote. It means we go ahead and use best practices, get kids back in school, follow the data and see where we go.”

In interviews throughout the final week of winter break, officials mostly pointed to antigen testing and a new county health order requiring school staff to receive boosters by early 2022 as the methods for shoring up protections against spread of COVID-19 cases in schools.

“I think we should be optimistic, and we can move forward, following best practices,” Mase said. “We know what all the best practices are.”

Take-home COVID tests

On Dec. 22, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state of California would send enough COVID tests to schools to provide for every student.

That, to hear local education officials tell it, almost immediately kicked off discussions to plan for how to distribute those tests to students most in need.

“That was the first time districts had been told about that,” Herrington said.

Sonoma County is set to receive around 67,000 tests from the state Office of Emergency Services, Herrington said. SCOE expects to receive them in three shipments, with the first to arrive around the start of the semester.

At least three local public school districts secured their own supply of antigen tests from the state to supply to their families, Herrington said: Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified, Wright Elementary District and Petaluma City Schools.

County Office of Education officials have made plans to distribute the tests the agency gets first to the largest districts who don’t already have tests of their own, as well as the school districts serving large populations of lower-income families, and areas hit hardest by the pandemic.

SCOE’s emphasis on providing tests to families who are less likely to access them elsewhere mirrors the framework behind the Sonoma County Department of Health Services’ distribution of several thousand kits it is receiving.

Officials said because rapid tests are so scarce — it often takes multiple calls to pharmacies to find one — and can be cost-prohibitive, it’s important to make sure lower-income communities can also test their children as they head back to school.

“We also know the disproportionate impact on multigenerational houses and essential workers, who sometimes don’t have ability to stay at home,” said Denia Candela, health equity officer for the county. “We have to do our best to address that.”

Herrington said his office’s goal is to enable every student to test at least once within the first 10 days that they are back at school.

“We need to make sure our schools are safe so we can continue to stay open,” Herrington said.

Vaccines for staff, students

When Mase announced on Dec. 23 that all school staff would be required to submit proof of receipt of a booster shot by Feb. 1, Kathryn Howell, president of the Santa Rosa Teachers Association, felt relief.

“People were happy about it,” she said, adding that she believes much of the union membership has likely already received their booster shots.

Herrington said in an interview he wasn’t aware that any other California county had enacted a similar requirement for school staff to be boosted.

Any staff member who does not submit proof of a booster shot will be required to undergo twice-weekly testing; any school staff member in Sonoma County who has not already completed their first and second dose has been subject to once-a-week testing since late September.

SCOE said on Dec. 23 it would plan to host a clinic for educators to receive booster shots sometime in the new year. A date for the clinic had not been announced as of Dec. 31.

Booster shots remain available at locations across Sonoma County, however. Educators can find them on California’s MyTurn website.

Anyone 16 or older is eligible for a booster shot once six months has elapsed from the date of their second dose.

Countywide, 54.8% of five to 18 year-olds were partially or fully vaccinated as of the final week of the year.

The county is carefully watching the numbers of pediatric vaccinations, which are lagging below what officials hoped they would see by the end of 2021.

As of Dec. 31, 35.4% of five to 11 year-olds were partially or fully vaccinated.

Mase said she’s aware that parents are more hesitant to vaccinate their young children, whether due to concerns about the vaccine, or a belief that children of that age are not susceptible to serious complications from the virus.

“I know also that some of these kids’ parents have been challenged to get appointments at the right time, since they’re working,” she said.

But she urged families to continue to vaccinate their children against COVID.

“Certainly, there is a risk to not getting your own child vaccinated,” she said. “But also because those kids are highly likely to get infected and transmit the disease to potentially more vulnerable people.”

Most cases among unvaccinated students

Data on coronavirus and Sonoma County schools from the half of the school year is generally encouraging, Mase said.

Locally, 1.6% of the student population became infected with COVID-19 from mid-August through December, according to the county health department. The county recorded 1,132 student cases.

Of those cases, just 140, or 12.4%, were confirmed to be linked to on-site transmission.

The vast majority of student cases — 87% — were among unvaccinated students.

“The fact that only 12% were due to on-site transmission is actually a good thing,” Mase said. “We didn’t know what to expect and with (the delta variant) we didn’t see huge numbers is it did confirm we can get back to sending our kids back to school safely.”

But omicron can’t be compared to delta, she noted. It will offer new challenges.

“Because we have a much more highly transmissible variant, we don’t know what our experience will be this semester,” Mase said.

“This is an ever-changing environment we’re living in,” Herrington said. “I just don’t want people to panic. There’s a high level of anxiety because schools closed last year. But the schools will not allow schools to close this year.”

Impact of changing quarantine guidance on schools

On Dec. 27, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued updated guidance on isolation and quarantine after infection or exposure to COVID-19. It shortened the timeline for isolation, if asymptomatic, from 10 days to five, followed by five days of masking when around others. Meanwhile, unvaccinated people exposed to COVID-19 are now recommended to quarantine for five days instead of 10, followed by masking around others for five days. Vaccinated people are not required to quarantine, but should be masked around others for 10 days.

As of Dec. 31, the California Department of Public Health had not altered its guidance for school-related quarantines in response to the CDC change, which, among other requirements, calls for unvaccinated students who are exposed to the virus to stay home for at least seven days, if they test negative and have no symptoms. The CDPH did, however, change its isolation guideline for the general public, recommending an exit after five days, but only if the person has tested negative.

Local school officials said they didn’t expect to learn of any possible changes to the state schools guidance until the first week of January.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.

