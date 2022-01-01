In the shadow of omicron, Sonoma County school, health officials prepare for return to classrooms after holiday break

Winter break did not provide much respite for Sonoma County’s superintendent of schools, largely due to the rising concern about the omicron coronavirus variant.

Steve Herrington spent at least part of each day handling phone calls and meetings with members of his own staff at the Sonoma County Office of Education, talking with Sonoma County’s health officer and strategizing ways to deploy tens of thousands of rapid antigen tests to families within 10 days of students’ Jan. 3 return to the classroom.

“Yes, I put in for time off, but this is a 24/7 job,” Herrington said. “You may be off calendar, but you’re on call, so you do what the job requires.”

The highly transmissible variant has forced the return of indoor masking at public places and offices across California, regardless of vaccination status, and scuttled some companies’ plans to bring employees back from remote work in the new year. But Sonoma County’s K-12 students are set to return Monday from winter break to largely the same classroom conditions they left in December.

So school and county public health officials have taken steps to try to mitigate risk for those students, their families and school staff, while maintaining that the variant will not lead to campus closures that clouded the 2020-2021 school year.

“We’re going to have a surge,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer. “It doesn’t mean we keep our students remote. It means we go ahead and use best practices, get kids back in school, follow the data and see where we go.”

In interviews throughout the final week of winter break, officials mostly pointed to antigen testing and a new county health order requiring school staff to receive boosters by early 2022 as the methods for shoring up protections against spread of COVID-19 cases in schools.

“I think we should be optimistic, and we can move forward, following best practices,” Mase said. “We know what all the best practices are.”

Take-home COVID tests

On Dec. 22, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state of California would send enough COVID tests to schools to provide for every student.

That, to hear local education officials tell it, almost immediately kicked off discussions to plan for how to distribute those tests to students most in need.

“That was the first time districts had been told about that,” Herrington said.

Sonoma County is set to receive around 67,000 tests from the state Office of Emergency Services, Herrington said. SCOE expects to receive them in three shipments, with the first to arrive around the start of the semester.

At least three local public school districts secured their own supply of antigen tests from the state to supply to their families, Herrington said: Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified, Wright Elementary District and Petaluma City Schools.

County Office of Education officials have made plans to distribute the tests the agency gets first to the largest districts who don’t already have tests of their own, as well as the school districts serving large populations of lower-income families, and areas hit hardest by the pandemic.

SCOE’s emphasis on providing tests to families who are less likely to access them elsewhere mirrors the framework behind the Sonoma County Department of Health Services’ distribution of several thousand kits it is receiving.

Officials said because rapid tests are so scarce — it often takes multiple calls to pharmacies to find one — and can be cost-prohibitive, it’s important to make sure lower-income communities can also test their children as they head back to school.

“We also know the disproportionate impact on multigenerational houses and essential workers, who sometimes don’t have ability to stay at home,” said Denia Candela, health equity officer for the county. “We have to do our best to address that.”

Herrington said his office’s goal is to enable every student to test at least once within the first 10 days that they are back at school.

“We need to make sure our schools are safe so we can continue to stay open,” Herrington said.

Vaccines for staff, students

When Mase announced on Dec. 23 that all school staff would be required to submit proof of receipt of a booster shot by Feb. 1, Kathryn Howell, president of the Santa Rosa Teachers Association, felt relief.

“People were happy about it,” she said, adding that she believes much of the union membership has likely already received their booster shots.

Herrington said in an interview he wasn’t aware that any other California county had enacted a similar requirement for school staff to be boosted.

Any staff member who does not submit proof of a booster shot will be required to undergo twice-weekly testing; any school staff member in Sonoma County who has not already completed their first and second dose has been subject to once-a-week testing since late September.