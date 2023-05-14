Inclusion Festival in Petaluma welcomes all

Musical artists, a stilt walker, live painter come together to offer welcoming space for people with disabilities, their relatives and friends|
PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
May 13, 2023, 5:47PM
Updated 43 minutes ago

People with disabilities, their relatives and friends found a joyful and welcoming space at the Petaluma Community Center on Saturday at a music festival designed to truly accommodate everyone.

Sonoma County educator Emily Parker founded the event in 2018 after learning there was no festival designed for those with sensory or atypical sensitivities, according to the festival’s website.

The festival boasted more than a dozen musical artists, a stilt walker, drum circle and live painter.

