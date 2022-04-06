Incoming heat wave could break Sonoma County records

Sonoma County is in for a weather roller coaster over the coming days, as a heat wave that could bring record-setting temperatures leads into a dramatic cooldown that could come with rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists are anticipating a 30- to 40-degree temperature swing across the Bay Area over the next four days.

Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of the week and the most likely to set records, with coastal temperatures in the upper 70s to upper 80s and inland temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s, forecasters said.

Santa Rosa’s record high for that day is 90 degrees, set in 1989. The normal high is 70 degrees.

Are you prepared for much warmer temperatures? Afternoon readings on Wednesday through Friday will be mostly in the 80s and 90s. Stay hydrated, check on others, and take cooling breaks if you have outdoor plans! #cawx pic.twitter.com/L3S1MeK9jh — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 5, 2022

A cooling trend begins Friday, but it will still be warm that day, with highs in the upper 60s to low 80s at the coast and 80s to low 90s inland.

A temperature “whiplash” begins over the weekend, starting with a return to seasonal temperatures, weather service officials said. Weekend highs are expected to be 15 to 25 degrees lower than the peak of the heat wave on Thursday.

Early next week, a “slight chance” of rain arrives and high temperatures are looking to drop into the 60s, which is about 5 to 10 degrees below normal, meteorologists said.

Santa Rosa has logged 23.32 inches of rain since the beginning of the water year on Oct. 1, which is about 77% of normal, according to weather service data.

But since Jan. 1, the city has seen only 1.91 inches, which is 10% of normal, the data show.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.