The winter cold and flu season is still months away, but medical professionals are already encouraging local residents to take precautionary steps against the spread of influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Sonoma County health care professionals say getting vaccinated ahead of the winter respiratory season is an important first step.

Media outlets everywhere are already warning of the possibility of a “tripledemic“ of respiratory illnesses this winter. But some local infectious disease experts are taking a less alarmist approach to the vaccination campaign.

“There’s going to be an RSV season, a flu season, and COVID-19 has recently been surging,” said Dr. Gary Green, a Sutter Health infectious disease expert. “Will they all happen at the same time? No one knows.”

Green said the term “tripledemic,” which gained use in late 2022, implies that all three viruses “will hit at the same,” a phenomenon that could overly burden the nation’s health care system. But Green said there’s no way of knowing if that will happen at this point.

Recent headlines across the country have been warning of a tripledemic of the three viruses, a tactic Green said is unnecessary.

“To use that as a reason to scare people in get vaccinated is a little disingenuous,” he said. “ I think we just need to help people get vaccinated based on sensibility.”

COVID-19 transmission has stabilized after seeing a steady increase during the summer, as evidenced in local wastewater surveillance and a slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Tracking the spread of COVID-19 has become increasingly difficult with the end of aggressive, pandemic-era testing.

Dr. Karen Smith, the county’s interim health officer, said local wastewater monitoring values have come down slightly since mid-August and have remained flat since then.

At Sutter’s regional hospital in Santa Rosa, 19-to-20% COVID-19 swab tests are currently resulting positive, Green said. That’s down from a peak of 23% four or five days ago, he added.

In late July, the share of COVID-19 swab tests that were positive was 15% to 18% and before summer months test positivity had been as low as 6%, he said.

But Green said he doesn’t suspect COVID-19 has peaked, especially with colder months ahead.

According to Providence health officials, there have been modest increases in respiratory illness patients at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Petaluma Valley Hospital. Providence, which also runs Healdsburg Hospital, said that facility has seen no recent increase in such patients.

Providence officials advised continued adherence to many of the precautionary measures that helped mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses in the past three years. Providence said its hospitals are prepared for any surges.

To prevent the triple-threat spread of RSV, influenza and COVID-19 this winter, Kaiser Permanente announced this week that it would be opening flu clinics to patients and its members on Sept. 11. Kaiser, the largest primary care providers in Sonoma County, also pointed out that an updated COVID-19 booster will be available later this fall.

More information about the new booster, which should provide better protection against COVID-19 strains currently circulating, will be available later this month, said Dr. Jessica August, a Kaiser Permanente infectious disease expert.

August said Kaiser is preparing to make available both the influenza and updated COVID-19 booster, which should become broadly available for people 6 years and older. She said she’s hopeful all three respiratory viruses won’t peak at the same time this winter.

“But we don’t know,” she said. “Vaccination is by far the easiest way we can protect ourselves against severe outcomes.”

August said there haven’t been very many COVID-19 hospitalizations at Kaiser’s medical center in Santa Rosa, with most cases being treated in the outpatient setting.

Kaiser said aside from getting vaccinated against the three viruses, other preventive measures include washing your hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, minimizing close contact with others who are sick, and staying home when you are ill.

Green pointed out that the continued good news about COVID-19 is that it is no longer as deadly as it was during the pandemic.

“That’s a testament to two things, immunologically we’re a much more safe population,” Green said. “And the virus, as it mutates, has become less severe. With those two factors, COVID is not as dangerous as it was two years ago.”

Green said he recommends the flu shot for residents 6 months and older. He recommends the RSV vaccine everyone over 75 and anyone over 60 who is frail and/or has underlying heart disease, lung disease, kidney disease, liver disease diabetes or has a suppressed immune system.

Official recommendations for the updated COVID-19 booster are expected out later this month.

While he’s not ready to forecast or predict a simultaneous tripledemic this winter, Green said the current spike in COVID-19 could spell trouble later.

“I think we’re seeing an uptick even a surge of COVID-19 before the winter, which is problematic because we’re going to see more COVID cases in the winter, just like we see with other viruses,” Green said.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.