Inmate found dead at Sonoma County Jail

An inmate at the Sonoma County Jail was found dead inside his cell on Tuesday, authorities said.

A deputy found Benjamin Vega, 43, of Rohnert Park hanging in the single-person cell shortly before 5 p.m., the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Vega had used a bed sheet that was inside the cell to hang himself, according to Sgt. Juan Valencia, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies gave Vega CPR and called for an ambulance. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Vega had been booked into the jail on Saturday by the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety on suspicion of domestic violence, false imprisonment, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and committing a felony while out on bail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

About 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Rohnert Park police responded to a domestic violence call at a motel on Redwood Drive. A woman reported her fiancé, Vega, had assaulted her, according to the the city’s Department of Public Safety.

She told officers the pair got into an argument and that Vega became aggressive and began strangling her until she lost consciousness. He assaulted her again when she woke up, she told police, and slammed her head into a door and mirror.

The woman reported that Vega made several threats to kill her and left after taking a cell phone, money and credit cards from her purse.

Officers arrested Vega near the scene shortly after their arrival.

Sonoma County Superior Court records show Vega had a court hearing, regarding the allegations, that had been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. It was not clear though, if he entered a plea at that hearing.

Valencia said investigators are trying to determined how much time passed between Tuesday’s court hearing and Vega’s death that same day.

The cell where he was found dead is in a part of the jail designated for recently booked inmates, separated from others to prevent coronavirus transmission, according to Valencia.

Inmates are held in that part of the jail for 10 to 14 days and are tested for COVID-19 during that time, Valencia said.

Vega was not deemed at risk for suicide when he was booked into the jail and was not placed in a safety cell for inmates with mental health concerns, Valencia said.

Valencia said there were no security cameras pointed at Vega’s cell. Deputies check on inmates twice per hour in the section of the jail where Vega was held and Vega was found dead during one of those checks, he said.

The moment when Vega was found was captured on a deputy’s body-worn camera, Valencia said.

Valencia said he did not know whether the jail is experiencing a staffing shortage as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak. He said investigators will examine staffing levels at the jail as they probe Vega’s death.

Seven employees and 12 inmates at the jail have tested positive for COVID-19 since Dec. 28 and about 200 people in custody there are on lockdown as a result of the outbreak, authorities said Tuesday.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division is investigating the death because of a county-wide protocol that any in-custody death is investigated by a different law enforcement agency.

Press Democrat Staff Writer Colin Atagi contributed to this story. You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.