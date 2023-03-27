Invasive, "aggressive" jumping worms have once again been spotted in California, and if you can't already tell by their name, that isn't something to be excited about.

The creatures were reportedly seen in Sacramento County, the Sacramento Bee reported. Also known as Alabama jumpers, Jersey wrigglers, wood eels and crazy snake worms, the Asian jumping worm is known for its powerful thrashing and ability to jump over a foot in the air.

"We have had a lot of reports of jumping worms," Kevin Martyn, Sacramento County's deputy agriculture commissioner, told the Bee.

According to an April blog post from the U.S. Forest Service, jumping worms are voracious eaters and tend to devour the layer of fallen leaves that sits above the soil on forest floors. This is a problem, as that layer is home to a wide number of small animals, and needed by many plants to grow and spread their seeds.

The worms made their California debut in 2021, when a researcher from the California Department of Food and Agriculture spotted one in Napa County. They are thought to have been first brought to North America in the soil of potted plants shipped from Japan and Korea, places they're native to.

Jumping worms can be spread through mulch, potted plants and potting mixes, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Their eggs can also be spread through raking or blowing fallen leaves, or by using fallen leaves as compost material.

This is the first time the worms have been seen in Sacramento County, retired state entomologist Terry Allen told CBS News.