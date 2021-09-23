Investigator: Fire near Petaluma started on back porch

The glass doors slid apart and Heidi Marks stepped outside of the Petaluma Target store Tuesday afternoon to find a cloud of smoke rising in the distance.

Clutching her phone, Marks opened PulsePoint, an app that reports fire and emergency medical calls. She was shocked to see that it listed a structure fire at her home address, about 4.5 miles north of the store and just outside Petaluma city limits.

Seconds later, a neighbor called. The smoke was coming from Marks’ house.

The blaze, reported to 911 dispatchers around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, began on the back porch of Marks’ home on Ormsby Lane, an investigation by the Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District found.

While investigators have not definitively identified what caused the fire, an electrical malfunction at the home was the only possibility that could not be ruled out, said Battalion Chief Herb Wandel. He noted that the issue was not related to utility equipment.

When firefighters arrived at the house moments after the 911 call, flames were shooting out of the windows, Wandel said.

Petaluma firefighters work to put out a fire at 487 Ormsby Lane in Petaluma, California, on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Embers flew through the neighborhood. Flames scurried up eucalyptus and cypress trees as the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office ordered people to flee. About 900 homes were evacuated, officials said.

The fire spread west across the parched rolling hills that flank the northeast Petaluma city limits. It grew to about 15 acres before firefighters stopped its spread.

A pump house burns as the Ormsby fire spreads to the north and east in a rural neighborhood east of Ely Road North in Penngrove. The fire started at a home on Ormsby Lane, gutting the home and spreading to the surrounding vegetation, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)

Marks’ home was destroyed, and so were at least four outbuildings around the neighborhood, according to Wandel. Another three outbuildings were damaged, he said.

“Had this been a windy day, the fire would have been substantially worse,” Wandel said. He described the timing as lucky, with some of Sonoma County’s firefighters having just returned from assignments on large wildfires burning to the north. About 150 firefighters responded to the blaze.

Marks thought of her animals as she raced home, knowing that her husband was also out of the house when the fire started.

She described the property, where she has lived for two decades, as a retired horse ranch.

Homeowner Heidi Marks looks on as fire crews work to extinguish the fire at her home at 487 Ormsby Lane in Petaluma, California, on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

She had left two of her dogs outside in the yard, along with her pig, 10 horses and 20 chickens. But the other six dogs were in the garage.

Marks was relieved to learn that firefighters had herded the dogs to safety and none of them were hurt. The pig, horses and chickens were safe, too. But a cat and a turtle inside the house were killed in the fire, Marks said.

On Thursday, Marks and her husband picked up toothbrushes, toothpaste and other necessities at Costco. They set up a trailer on their property, where they were watching over their animals. Their electricity had been shut off, rendering their well useless. Without their primary water source, Marks worried about getting water to the animals.

But neighbors and friends were helping them get by. Some brought over bags of clothing. Others set up a makeshift fence to corral the dogs. Family members started a GoFundMe fundraiser at bit.ly/2XSW7VC.

“I can’t even get over how much help we’re getting,” Marks said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.