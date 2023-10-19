Investigators or ‘stalkers’? When Sonoma County citizen-activists push the boundaries on public access

On Jan. 28, 2022, Adina Flores sent a request to the County of Sonoma under the California Public Records Act, asking to see all emails and text messages between Dr. Sundari Mase, then the county’s health officer, and Dr. Celeste Philip, who was a deputy director for noninfectious diseases with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A week later, Flores sent two more PRA requests, as they are commonly known, to the county. Eight days later, she filed another.

It was the slow windup of a campaign that now looks like a protracted battle.

“It’s not done for research. It’s done to fit a conspiracy theory.” Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore

Over the past 21 months, Flores has sent at least 75 PRA requests to Sonoma County, some of them long and multilayered. The county counsel’s office estimated on Sept. 21 that staff had spent close to 2,500 hours fulfilling those requests, with a cost to taxpayers of more than $300,000.

Flores continues to file requests for information, though she no longer lives in Sonoma County.

And the county is not her only target.

Flores has used public access laws to dig into the records of the State of California, Healdsburg and other local cities, and Santa Rosa City Schools — her employer until she elected to resign from her position in January 2023.

At the state level, Flores has filed at least 160 complaints to the California Fair Political Practices Commission, an agency that is legally obligated to review each accusation of improper action by an elected official or political candidate. The commission has rejected a large majority of those complaints. As of July, four had been referred to a local district attorney’s office, the California Attorney General or the FBI.

Flores stands out because of her growing reputation, but she is not alone in using public access laws to take on local government.

This collage shows Linda Tripoli, upper left, Adina Flores, center, George Barich, upper right, Laurie Alderman, lower left, and Angela Cordova, lower right, in front of some of the public documents they have generated. All have argued that their work is crucial to government accountability, but some say their demands have put a strain on public access systems.

In Santa Rosa, Eric Fraser has filed at least 142 PRA requests with the city.

In Cotati, longtime gadflies Laurie Alderman and George Barich have won a combined $130,000 in settlement money over free speech lawsuits.

In Graton, the local fire district’s board of trustees has hired outside counsel to attend meetings on a $2,500-a-month retainer, allegedly to guard against the complaints of a single resident, Linda Tripoli.

In Cloverdale, mom Angela Cordova’s filed a second civil suit against the local school district and won.

These residents invariably see their work as an important form of citizen advocacy — a way to hold powerful interests accountable to the public.

But access bears a cost. With many local governments facing ongoing shortages in staffing, the hours spent responding to the demands of a disgruntled populace can exact a toll on the people doing that work.

Applauding public transparency

The fundamental idea behind public access laws is that every individual has the right to know how elected officials are reaching decisions, which is critical to fostering an informed society and government accountability.

Catherine Crump, director of the Samuelson Law, Technology & Public Policy Clinic at UC Berkeley School of Law, spent a decade as a litigator for the American Civil Liberties Union and has filed many records requests under state and federal public records laws. As an employee at a public institution, her emails also are subject to the Public Records Act.

“The government is supposed to act on behalf of the people, and for us to know what the government is doing in our name, we need access to a certain amount of information,” Crump said.

Linda Tripoli attends and comments at most Graton Fire District board meetings. She argued against the board’s policy on returning candidate filing fees at the monthly meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Every state has its own version of a public records act. At the federal level, it’s the Freedom of Information Act.

When Crump worked with the ACLU, they obtained 5,500 pages of internal records from 205 police departments across the country. Their discovery led to a New York Times article revealing that law enforcement agencies were routinely tracking cellphones with little or no court oversight.

“The mere thought that as a member of the public, getting access to source documents is something that carries potential cost — how can you see it as anything but a value to the public?” Santa Rosa resident Eric Fraser

In April 2022, a Press Democrat records request revealed California State University’s $600,000 settlement to a former Sonoma State provost who had reported employee complaints of alleged sexual harassment by then-President Judy Sakaki’s husband, education lobbyist Patrick McCallum.