Investigators or ‘stalkers’? When Sonoma County citizen-activists push the boundaries on public access

The animosity hit a new level in April 2022, when Pryor allegedly threatened James Gore and his family during a Board of Supervisors meeting, using an amplified speaker from the parking lot outside the chambers. Among the things Pryor called out to Gore that day, the supervisor said, was, “Bring a gun if you want to. Oh, yeah. I know how to use guns better than you.”

Pryor also allegedly used a misogynist slur to refer to Elizabeth Gore, and challenged the couple’s son to join the fight. The Gore’s son was 7 at the time; Pryor later said he believed the son was an adult.

The county secured a long-term restraining order against Pryor in June 2022, prohibiting him from coming within 100 yards from anyone in the Gore family, their home, vehicles and schools for three years. Sonoma County spent $20,500 on that legal pursuit, according to the county counsel’s office.

But the confrontation did not end there, the Gores say.

“They say they’re investigative journalists. They’re not. They’re stalkers.“ Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore

James Gore was in the middle of running for reelection at the time. As part of his campaign, he agreed to debate his opponent, pastor Andy Springer, at a local elementary school. The event was sponsored by the League of Women Voters.

The day of the debate, according to Elizabeth Gore, they got a call from a local law enforcement agency, saying they believed Flores and Pryor would attend the event, recommending the Gores not bring their kids and suggesting the couple enter through a secured back door. Elizabeth Gore attended, and wound up shaken by the experience.

“I look up and Shelby is exactly 300 feet away, and he looks at me and winks and blows me a kiss and waves,” Elizabeth said. “I felt the blood rush in my neck. I’ve never felt that before.”

Flores showed up, too, and according to Elizabeth Gore, stood at a doorway shouting into a loudspeaker. Police soon showed up. The Gores contend that older women in attendance were traumatized, unsure of what was happening.

“These folks are trying to legitimize themselves. They say they’re investigative journalists,” James Gore said. “They’re not. They’re stalkers. They’re trying to make this about government dollars, but they’re wasting government dollars. They’re trying to say it’s about accountability. It’s really about terrorizing people.”

‘I feel discouraged’

Flores’ social media posts have long garnered a lot of likes. But her prominence spiked in April, when she began contributing to a news website called the California Globe. She now routinely describes herself as a journalist.

Flores has written more than two-dozen stories for the Globe, repeating and expanding upon many of her local causes in stories with titles like “Was the Sonoma Equity Office Driving the COVID-19 Narrative?” and “Transgender Takeover: A Breeding Ground for Sexual Assault.”

The California Globe is published by Sea of Reeds Media, whose founder is Ken Kurson.

Kurson is a former editor of the New York Observer — at one time it was owned by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump — and a former speechwriter for Rudolph Giuliani. In February 2022, he pleaded guilty to eavesdropping and computer trespass; prosecutors said he used a software program called WebWatcher to hack into his former wife’s computer and monitor her online activities.

Flores’ local notoriety has garnered detractors, too. Recently, a website appeared that is devoted to revealing “The Facts About Adina Flores.” It includes links to newspaper and radio stories, and to a letter someone wrote to the FPPC.

But her articles have also gotten the attention of local stakeholders who come across her work without context.

Eric Fraser vs. City of Santa Rosa The issues: Eric Fraser, who is semiretired from a career he said included work as a civil rights researcher, owns a property in Santa Rosa that hosts a short-term rental unit. That role led him to question where Santa Rosa’s rental and transient occupancy tax assessments were going. He wound up advocating for others in his Greater Cherry neighborhood, he said, unearthing records on their behalf, on issues ranging from public art to sidewalk repair. But Fraser’s records requests mostly focus on short-term rentals. “We’re getting funding to launch a research center, to study what we consider Santa Rosa’s war on short-term rentals,” he said. “When people engage in sort of fact-less policymaking, what can you call it other than a war?” The fallout: Between April 2019 and late August 2023, Fraser filed 142 Public Records Act requests with the City of Santa Rosa. On a single day — March 7, 2022 — he sent 48 separate PRA requests to the city, asking for a battery of information relating to Neighbor Notifications for 48 different addresses in Santa Rosa. Some of his requests have been fairly sweeping. On Aug. 8, 2021, for example, Fraser asked to receive all contracts, receipts, emails and letters regarding the city’s relationship with the nonprofit Generation Housing, and similar documents pertaining to the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber and short-term rentals. The city wound up sending him 2,776 separate documents. Another request, this one filed July 10, 2019, and relating to the Santa Rosa Tourism Business Improvement Area Board and the Heirloom Expo, turned up 479 documents. Fraser denies the stakes are personal. “I disagree completely with the idea that there’s some sort of disagreement, running feud, anything like that,” he said.

Madonna Feather, a Santa Rosa-based Indigenous advocate and board president of the nonprofit Raizes Collective, said when she came across one of Flores’s articles accusing the nonprofit’s director and Trustee Alegria De La Cruz oh having “weaved a web of deception for financial gain,” she considered resigning from the board.

“When I first saw it, I was scared,” Feather said. “It looks really messy — it looks like nepotism. There’s a lot of money that came to Raizes (their total income increased $340k in one year, according to Flores) that I’m seeing in this paper.”

Feather said the impact of the article, which included screenshots of public records, still has her questioning the legitimacy of the nonprofit whose board she sits on.

In a recent Instagram post, Flores said she is “taking much-needed time for myself” and is not currently writing for the Globe.

She has also posted that she’s now a social media contributor for American Values 2024, an organization that supports Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s run for president. Kennedy, an environmental lawyer and writer, has been a leader in promoting anti-vaccine misinformation and public health-related conspiracy theories.

If Flores’ example is an extreme, it’s clear that public agencies are having trouble keeping up with the hunger for information.

And some are wondering if there are ways to ensure public access demands are reasonable.

“I have to say, I feel discouraged at this moment,” said Crump, the Berkeley professor. “It can work. But oftentimes, government agencies are also now overwhelmed by the number of requests they've gotten. That can mean that even legitimate requests, however you want to define that — it takes a long time to get any answers.”

Crump added, “I do think we are at a period where we could use some creative responses for how to make this manageable for everyone.”

