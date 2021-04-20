Subscribe

Isolated showers, lightning strikes could arrive in North Bay Tuesday afternoon

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 20, 2021, 8:47AM
Updated 24 minutes ago

Parts of the North Bay could see scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The wet weather is expected to pass over mainly Lake and Napa counties starting around 4 p.m.

But northern Sonoma County could see some precipitation and a few lightning strikes, said weather service meteorologist Eleanor Dhuyvetter. Rain is not forecast to reach Santa Rosa or central Sonoma County.

The showers could bring up to around a quarter-inch of rainfall to parts of the region, Dhuyvetter said.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette