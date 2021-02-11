‘It feels like hope’: Petaluma JC vaccine clinic opens, serving vulnerable seniors

Approximately 250 seniors filtered in to Santa Rosa Junior College’s Petaluma campus throughout Tuesday, sat down on folded plastic chairs, rolled up their sleeves and received their first coronavirus vaccination shots.

The county-supported clinic opened its doors to select members of the public this week, initially welcoming a steady stream of invited residents 70 and older, who were identified as particularly vulnerable, under-insured and high-risk.

Administered by a county partnership with the Petaluma Health Center, the clinic is the first of three mass vaccination sites launching across Sonoma County this month as public health inoculation efforts move from health care workers to at-risk senior residents and frontline workers.

“For Petaluma folks, this will probably be the most convenient place they can go,” said county spokesman Matt Brown. “That said, we still want people to go to their primary health provider first. These sites we’re setting up are intended to serve folks that aren’t insured or underinsured, and don’t have the means to go elsewhere.”

Currently, the county is straddling its Phase 1A and 1B stages, offering shots to medical professionals as well as seniors aged 70 and up, agriculture workers and those in the fields of education and childcare.

The clinic, located at the campus’ fitness center, will be able to administer vaccines to approximately 250 to 300 people per day, county health officials say, but that will eventually swell to 500 once second doses are administered and eligibility expands to a larger swath of the general population.

“Eventually, this will serve the general public at large, once we start opening that up,” Brown said. “This clinic should be here for months.”

Appointments are currently by invitation only, with officials reaching out to seniors deemed by local health workers and social service organizations as particularly vulnerable or unable to coordinate their own visits.

Several Petaluma seniors who visited the clinic Tuesday struggled to fully express how momentous the 20-minute appointment was, recalling months of strict isolation and pervasive fear of contracting the coronavirus.

John and Brenda Maher were one of a handful of couples who obtained their first round of vaccinations together Tuesday, wanting to experience the milestone together. Brenda Maher, 70, owned French Hen Antiques until she was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago, a medical history that left her without a kidney and an especially cautious attitude toward the virus.

“I have been so isolated, and in a way this is making me feel like I’m going to be able to resume a bit of normalcy and feel better protected,” she said. “Of course, still maintaining masking and social distancing. But we haven’t seen our son, who lives in Southern California, in a year because of the pandemic.”

Her husband John Maher, 70, is the cherished pianist know as “Petaluma Pete,” whose outdoor performances created a musical backdrop to the city’s downtown for more than 13 years. Though his biggest relief is that his “bride” is more protected from the virus, he’s also itching to play for his Petaluma neighbors once again.

“It feels like hope,” he said. “I’m staying hunkered down until the second vaccination, but as soon as I can I’m taking to Facebook and letting folks know the day when Petaluma Pete is going to make his return.”

At the parking lot’s entrance, dozens of signs routed cars to the back parking lot, with masked greeters stationed at the building’s entrance. During the noontime lunch break, a few seniors popped by to inquire when they would be able to sign up for their own shots. The only other Petaluma clinic, a drive-thru location at the Safeway on South McDowell Boulevard, offers about 20 doses per day, making appointments scarce.

While there is no concrete date when the local mass vaccination clinic will allow those 70 and up to make appointments, Brown said they’re hoping to reach that stage in about a week.

Inside the gymnasium, its padded floors and mirrored walls belying its former use, health care workers and administrators shepherded people to one of four stations where nurses swiftly administered the Pfizer vaccine. Sporting a fresh Bandaid, the newly-vaccinated were then instructed to sit down in one of roughly two dozen distanced chairs for between 15 and 30 minutes for observation. Workers wheeled over trays with a laptop and clipboard to schedule the second vaccination appointment.

As 73-year-old Petaluma resident Monica Lim eased herself down onto a chair, her daughter, 33-year-old registered nurse Shenna Mercado hovered nearby. She explained that she worked to convince her mother that the vaccine was both safe and effective, doggedly busting myths and misinformation that pervaded her mom’s social media channels.

“Some of my friends don’t want to get vaccinated, they are scared,” Lim said. “But I am convincing them too, now. I said to them: ’My daughter is explaining about this vaccine, and it is good for our health, especially for seniors.’ It’s fake news.”

For Mercado, knowing her mom was more protected gave her ease of mind as well, knowing she wouldn’t be risking her health every time she came back from work, where she directly cares for COVID patients.

“It’s safer for me now, to go home and be with my mom and my daughter,” Mercado said. “I still take all the precautions I need, but I felt really scared about bringing it home.”

The Petaluma clinic is one in a trio of mass vaccination centers opening its doors in the next few weeks, including the Huerta Gym in Windsor and Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Hall, which will bring the total number of county-partnered vaccination sites to 19 by the end of the week.

It will be the second time the east-side Petaluma junior college will serve in the county’s ongoing efforts to contain the pandemic, following a stint as a free public testing site last year.

County representatives advise residents to sign up for SoCo Alerts for the latest information on vaccine distribution efforts and options.

Kathryn Palmer