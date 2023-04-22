‘It is so cheerful’: Petaluma’s 40th Butter and Egg Days dazzles

Gorgeous weather, good food, nonstop smiles and a “Wizard of Oz” theme were among the hallmarks of a banner Butter and Egg Days celebration Saturday.

Although crowds began to gather by 9 a.m., things really got going around 10 with the start of two events designed to amuse and delight: the Cow Chip Throwing Contest and, a couple blocks over, the Cutest Little Chick Contest.

For the latter, dozens of families queued up along Kentucky Street behind “Judy’s Barnyard Stage,” a stage on wheels built by the Mahrt family, who created the event and organize it every year.

Mario Oropeza of Petaluma was among those waiting “backstage” with his wife and daughter.

“She’s determined to win,” he joked about his wife, Dachia, as she tended to little Eliana, who was a ball of fluffy white feathers. “We’re having fun with it,” he said.

Petaluman Jennifer Ridgway, the mother of an 18-year-old, also has two “Covid babies” she was entering in the contest: Jamie, 3½, was dressed as a lavender orpington, complete with little gray chicken feet, while 8-month-old Ella was a white leghorn. The pair, a double entry, eventually won second place.

Every child was cheered heartily. A few contestants appeared to be shy or have stage fright, but onlookers only cheered them more.

“We had to cut it off at 70 entries, with 30 waiting as backup. That’s how popular this event is,” said announcer Jeff Mayne, who has MC’d the Cutest Little Chick contest for 20 years. Ultimately they squeezed in two more, for a total of 72 entries.

The judges had their work cut out for them, but soon enough settled on first-, second- and third-place winners. The top prize went to Annie Marie, whose winning cuteness earned $75 and a family membership to the Oakland Zoo, courtesy of the Mahrt family and Petaluma Egg Farm.

Mayne said entrants and their families were welcomed to ride in the parade on the Cutest Little Chick parade float ― “So keep your chicks hydrated,” he advised. “Keep them in the shade.”

Now in its 40th year ― the “ruby anniversary” ― this year’s Butter and Egg Days took its theme from Dorothy’s ruby slippers, with a slogan of “There’s no place like home.”

Appropriately, many festivalgoers were dressed as Dorothy, the Scarecrow or the Wicked Witch ― and parade floats were decorated with Oz-like details.

The parade itself started at noon, with dozens of entrants ranging from the elaborate floats of larger companies like Friedman’s, Redwood Credit Union and Lagunitas, to high school marching bands and local nonprofits, to smaller businesses and groups that nonetheless made big impacts.

Standouts in that category included two Petaluma dance troupes: Ireri Ballet Folklorico, with their dazzling folk dresses, and Studio C Dance Academy, with their high-energy choreography.

“It’s amazing, it’s wonderful,” said Robin Alexandra, who moved to Petaluma during the pandemic and was seeing the parade for the first time. “It is so cheerful.”

Alexandra had also seen the Cutest Little Chicks earlier, and because of it, she said, “I’m gonna be smiling all day."

The fun’s not over yet. Petaluma will again close its downtown next weekend to make room for the traditional follow-up event, the Antique Faire, which this year takes place a week and a day later on Sunday, April 30.

