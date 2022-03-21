‘It keeps her alive’: Friends, family celebrate life of social worker killed at Cotati group home

Friends and family of Sylvia Bracamonte — a social worker who was fatally stabbed two years ago at a group home for young adults in Cotati — gathered in front of the home on Sunday to celebrate her life.

Bracamonte worked at Community Support Network’s Sanctuary House, where a former resident is suspected of killing her in March 2020. She was 33 years old.

Around two dozen people lined Old Redwood Highway near La Plaza Park Sunday afternoon holding handmade signs with Bracamonte’s name and cheering the honks of support from passing cars.

Bracamonte’s mother, Stormie Jimenez, said the vigil was meant to bring together those whose lives her daughter had touched.

“It just makes me feel right,” Jimenez said. “It keeps her alive to me — her spirit.”

Alejandra Gomez, 22, who grew up in the foster care system before moving to the Cotati group home, said Baracomte inspired her to enroll in Santa Rosa Junior College with the goal of helping others in need.

“She really opened my eyes to going to college and going into social justice work and really acknowledging my power as an Indigenous woman,” said Gomez, who has since moved out of the home.

Bracamonte too overcame a difficult childhood. She was caught up in drugs and gangs, dropping out of high school before she was 16.

But after the birth of her son, Ryder, Bracamonte began taking classes at Santa Rosa Junior College in 2010. She graduated three years later as its first Latina valedictorian with a 3.9 GPA.

After transferring to UC Berkeley, Bracamonte earned an undergraduate degree in social welfare and ethnic studies and later, in 2019, a master’s degree in social work.

A scholarship for UC Berkeley students was recently started in Bracamonte’s name.

Jimenez said in addition to remembering her daughter, she hoped the vigil would raise awareness about her safety concerns at the Sanctuary House.

She said Anderson Quinonez-Cabeza, the 18-year-old group home resident who was arrested on suspicion of killing Bracamonte, had threatened her daughter in the months before she was killed.

“People shouldn’t be getting hurt there,” Jimenez said.

Now 20, Quinonez-Cabeza is jailed without bail and is charged with one count of murder. He may go to trial as early as May 13, according to Sonoma County Superior Court records. Court proceedings were delayed for months while his mental competency was evaluated.

Bracamonte’s family has filed a civil lawsuit against her employer, Santa Rosa-based Community Support Network, a nonprofit that provides supportive housing and behavioral health programs. The suit accuses the agency of putting her in a dangerous environment.

The nonprofit’s Executive Director Tom Bieri is named in the lawsuit. His attorney, Peter Finn, has previously declined to comment.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the Cotati home was still being used or run by Community Support Network. Attempts to reach nonprofit officials on Sunday were unsuccessful.

Jimenez said the family is seeking unspecified financial damages to support Bracamonte’s two children. Her 5-year-old daughter, Xochitl, now lives with her father near Dallas. Her son, Ryder, lives with his father in Windsor.

“I just want to acknowledge her life and who she was, first and foremost a good mom,” Jimenez said Sunday, greeting Bracamonte’s cousin as she arrived to the vigil. “Just knowing how many lives she touched for the better makes me feel happy.”

Staff writer Colin Atagi contributed to this report.

