A popular Petaluma dog boarding facility says it is under fire from neighbors and county government officials over dogs’ barking, and is now asking for the public’s help.

It’s A Dog’s Life, located on Skillman Lane just outside city limits, sent out an email to customers Tuesday describing the business’ plight.

“In the last few years a few of our neighbors have retired and are now home during the day,” the business wrote. “This change in their routine has resulted in a concerted effort to close our kennel due to sporadic barking that naturally occurs with dogs.”

It’s a Dog’s Life has occupied the location for over 17 years, but there’s been a kennel at the site for at least the last half-century.

“The neighbors’ complaints have reached the ears of our local representatives who seem to believe the community doesn’t see us as a benefit worth preserving,” owner Karen Doolittle said.

“Their voices have encouraged the county to look for opportunities to financially cripple us into closing.”

To counter that alleged perception by county officials, Doolittle is asking fans of It’s A Dog’s Life to write the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. She has even provided a sample email.

“I would like you to know what an asset this kennel is to our community,” the email reads. “I understand that living next to a kennel could be challenging at times, but it is also a reality that our community needs a business that provides the assistance which this kennel offers. … Please help us, your constituents, keep this facility open and in a position to continue offering this invaluable benefit.”

The email was not specific about how the county is applying pressure, although it did refer to “building permit violations.”

It’s a Dog’s Life remains popular among local dog owners and repeatedly wins the “pet boarding services” category in the Argus-Courier’s annual People’s Choice Awards, including in 2023.

Neither Doolittle nor Rabbitt were immediately available for comment.