It’s San Francisco Beer Week: Here’s what’s on tap in Sonoma County

For more information about San Francisco Beer Week, go to sfbeerweek.org . For more about our local Beer Passport program, go to visitsantarosa.com/beerpassport .

San Francisco Beer Week returns Feb. 11-20 with beer-centric events, private tastings and brewery tours throughout the Bay Area. The city of Santa Rosa sponsors the event locally this year, giving resident beer fans a full craft beer experience without leaving the county.

Pick up a Beer Passport to collect stamps and prizes at local breweries, Wilibees, Brew Coffee and Beer House, Belly Left Coast Kitchen, Trail House, or the California Welcome Center in Santa Rosa.

For those who prefer beer to-go, sample the Craft Beer Virtual Tasting Experience with 10 beers shipped to your door with tastings from Crooked Lane, Chapman Crafted, Drake’s, Fieldwork, Sante Adairius, and Sierra Nevada. The variety pack also includes glassware, video interviews, and tasting notes. ($70, limited supply)

February also heralds notable SFBW releases to clink a glass over, like Henhouse’s Big Chicken (Feb. 8), Fogbelt’s 8th annual beer releases (Feb. 12), Third Street Aleworks Iteration Triple IPA (Feb. 15), and Old Caz’s inaugural Triple IPA (Feb. 16). If you’re looking forward to Adobe Creek’s new taproom coming soon to Petaluma, check out the Novato brewer’s new Dissociation super hazy release (Feb. 12). Adobe Creek, 67 Galli Drive, Novato, also features a coconut-intensive Imperial Pastry Stout release on Feb. 18.

Below are a few Beer Week Sonoma County highlights:

Feb. 12

Cuver, a Belgian-style brewer in Windsor, offers its first release of beers for pickup at the brewery. The pack contains 20 twelve-ounce bottles of Bohemian pilsner, Belgian IPA, Saison, Trippel and Dubbel, and comes with branded glassware and a recorded tasting guide. (7704 Bell Road, Windsor) ($70, limited)

Feb. 13

Flagship Taproom’s Super Bowl Wings & Beer Pairing includes honey chipotle, Caribbean jerk, smoky tandoori, and garlic parmesan boneless wings paired with local craft beer selections while the game plays. (8099 La Plaza B, Cotati) ($- pay as you go)

Feb. 14

Seismic celebrates Valentine’s Day with a love for limited releases of the brewery’s new Faultline series Red Ale, Doppelbock, Baltic Porter, Strawberry Lavender Lemonade Kettle Sour and ESB with food from Kosho and Acre Pizza. (6700 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol) ($- pay as you go)

Feb. 15

Old Caz’s Pizza & Beer Pairing matches SoCo Supper Club’s wood-fired pizza with a taste of the new Marine Layer Pale Ale and other house favorites. (5625 State Farm Drive, Rohnert Park) ($- pay as you go)

Bacon & Beer Pairing (Feb. 15–20) couples Fogbelt’s pilsner with bacon grilled cheese, hazy IPA with asparagus house pancetta crostini, a West Coast IPA with bacon croquette, and Golden Milk Stout with maple glazed, crispy bacon beignet. (1305 Cleveland Ave., Suite A, Santa Rosa) ($- pay as you go)

Feb. 17

Seismic hosts a themed “The Office” trivia night with specials on the Big One V5 DIPA and food from Poke a Go-Go. (6700 Sebastopol Ave., Sebastopol) ($- pay as you go)

Feb. 18

Third Street Aleworks opens up three special beers with a live performance by Jake Turner & Co. Test out the 2016 Cossack Imperial Stout on nitro, the 2018 Bootleg Baltic Porter, and a whiskey-barrel aged porter collaboration with Shady Oak. (610 Third St., Santa Rosa) ($- pay as you go)

Feb. 19-20

Fogbelt brings out the barrels with Methuselah, a zin-barrel-aged Sour, and Big Tree Imperial Stout aged in bourbon barrels with candy cap mushrooms and toasted pecans added at the finish. (1305 Cleveland Ave., Suite A, Santa Rosa) ($- pay as you go)

Starting Feb. 7, taste test Barrel Brothers nonalcoholic and regular strength beers side by side including the toasty Dark Sarcasm Porter, State Sponsored Juicing NEIPA, and Cryo Currency West Coast IPA with the six-can variety pack available at the brewery and for delivery. (399 Business Park Court, Windsor) ($24)