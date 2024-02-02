It’s time to nominate your favorite people and businesses for the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

We’re excited to announce that the time has come to make your nominations for this year’s Petaluma People’s Choice Awards.

This is your chance, as a Petaluma resident and Argus-Courier reader, to put your favorite local businesses, services and restaurants in the running for our coveted People’s Choice Awards, which come with great rewards of their own.

The nomination round goes from now through Feb. 25 at midnight. To participate, go to our nomination page at any time and name your nominees in as many categories as you like.

This contest is directed by readers’ choices, and there’s no better way to show your appreciation for a favorite business or individual here in Petaluma than by nominating them today.

After this round ends on Feb. 25, the three businesses or individuals receiving the most nominations in each category who will move on to the voting round.

Winners will be announced in May and celebrated at a June gala in Petaluma.

Go to the 2024 Petaluma People’s Choice Awards nomination page.