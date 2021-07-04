‘It’s tradition’: Families flock to Russian River for Fourth of July weekend

Greg Erigero has spent his summers on the Russian River since he was born, a family custom started by his grandparents, who began coming to the area from San Francisco in 1919.

He kept the ritual of spending lazy days by the river alive on Saturday afternoon as he sat across from his mother under the shade of a teal umbrella at Guerneville’s Johnson’s Beach, he said.

In preparation for the busy Fourth of July weekend, he reserved the spot on the private beach more than two months in advance.

Others were turned back at the gate without a reservation, a requirement the private location instituted last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s tradition,” Erigero, 56, said. “We knew we had to do it early.”

Several of the families who flocked to the Russian River Saturday afternoon said spending their Fourth of July weekend there was also part of their summer tradition, one that, for some, had been interrupted by the pandemic.

Others were undeterred by the virus, packing both the Russian River and Sonoma County’s coastline amid scorching temperatures during last year’s Fourth of July celebrations just as they had years prior.

On Saturday, crowds had filled some places along the river to capacity, with Sonoma County Regional Parks reporting full parking lots at the Forestville River Access, Sunset Beach, Steelhead Beach and on Doran Beach out on the coast.

Others said they thought the area would have bigger crowds than the number of people who arrived to enjoy the warm weather.

“I feel better due to the fact that I’m vaccinated,” said Vanessa Rivas, a San Francisco resident who resumed the yearly Fourth of July weekend outing with her family on Saturday after a one-year hiatus.

“If I wasn’t, I wouldn’t be out here,” she added while watching her twin boys, 8, and her husband play in the water at Steelhead Beach.

They had to park on a street near the park site, having arrived after the lot was filled with other rivergoers, Rivas said.

Back at Johnson’s Beach, Julio Ramirez of Richmond wore a black mask as he sat next to a pile of inflatable swim gear. He appeared to be the only one taking the precaution on the beach.

“It doesn’t affect me too much, so why not?” he said.

His family was also accustomed to coming to the Russian River area, having gone for the first time about eight years ago with families that had children who attended school with his kids, Ramirez said.

They liked the location for camping and swimming, he said.

And while the family has enjoyed seeing the firework shows that are held in the area in years past, he understood why the annual displays held in Monte Rio and Guerneville were canceled this year.

“It’s better safe than sorry,” Ramirez said. “If there’s a chance of a fire, it’s better to shut them down.”

At the Monte Rio Public Beach, cars circled the parking lot in hopes of securing a spot from departing rivergoers.

Along the riverfront, about five dozen canopy tents lined the beach as families barbecued and played music from portable stereos. Others sought shade under small tents or under the Monte Rio Bridge, watching as children and adults splashed in the water.

San Francisco resident Sergio Patzan and his relatives were among those who gathered at the spot. Patzan could be seen attempting to pull a nearly burning tortilla from a small grill before his sister stepped into help.

A heaping of grilled corn, chicken legs and carne asada was ready to eat on a table nearby.

“It’s better” he said of the Russian River when asked why he chose the spot over San Francisco’s beach fronts. “We’re close to nature and the weather is a lot better.”

For Nolan Pelletier and Georgia Evers, both 23, the Monte Rio beach brought back memories of their high school years, when they would drive up from Novato to visit the area, they said.

On Saturday, it seemed like a surer bet than trying to find a spot out on one of the popular beaches along the Sonoma Coast, which tends to be busier than the river, Evers said.

“The Russian River stretches all the way down, so you can pull up to some random spot and just go,” Pelletier said.

