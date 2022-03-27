Jack London Yacht Club hosts second annual mini boat race in Glen Ellen

The Jack London Yacht Club held its second annual Jack to Jack Yacht Race event in Glen Ellen on Saturday.

Around 65 contestants raced 20-inch handmade replica yachts along Sonoma Creek, starting near the Jack London Lodge Creekside dining patio and ending just after the bridge along Arnold Drive.

The yachts were crafted from trees burned in the 2017 Tubbs fire and modeled after Jack London’s own yacht, “Snark.”

A national anthem flyover by vintage planes kicked off the competition and local acoustic duo JayDub and Dino provided the day’s soundtrack.

There were six races complete with commentary from local actor Squire Fidell.

Around noon, there was a live auction with items up for grabs including local wines and a winery dinner.

Winners of the first five races won leis, a nod to Jack London’s trip to Honolulu on the Snark, and the three finalists in the last race won ribbons. The overall winner of the event won a sailboat trophy and their name on a plaque.

Joining Fidell to hand out prizes was Tommy Smothers, a longtime local resident and one half of the musical comedy duo the Smothers Brothers.

It cost $1,250 to participate in the event.

The Jack London Yacht Club was started by local resident Jim Burch after the 2017 North Bay wildfires as a way to raise money for community groups.

The fundraising goal was $50,000 and money raised will go toward grants for area nonprofit organizations, according to event co-founder Ana Dominguez. Since its founding, the group has given out around $90,000 to more than 30 organizations, including La Luz Center in Sonoma, she said.

“We’re a very close community here in this little area, and so we knew so many people that lost their homes and it was just a very sad time,” Dominguez said. “So Jim thought ‘what could we do to have something to bring everyone together,’” and he thought of building replica yachts and racing them. Everyone got so excited about this idea and then it grew (into the club),” she said.

For more information, visit jacklondonyachtclub.org.