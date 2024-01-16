First lady Jill Biden is heading to Healdsburg this week where she will participate in a fundraiser for the re-election campaign of her husband President Joe Biden.

Jill Biden is scheduled to fly into Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport at about 2:15 p.m. Thursday, according to her office.

Afterward, she’ll head to the home of Barbara Grasseschi and Tony Crabb, owners of Puma Springs Vineyards in Healdsburg.

Grasseschi has helped organize local fundraisers for presidential candidates in the past. She also runs a Wine Country chapter of Electing Women Bay Area.

Reached Monday, Grasseschi described the first lady’s planned visit as “un-effin believable.”

“Getting on the first lady’s schedule — I’ve been working on this since last spring,” she said.

Thursday’s stop in Sonoma County will be Jill Biden’s first visit to the Bay Area since at least November when she and the president were in San Francisco for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Grasseschi said she expects Jill Biden to spend about an hour in Healdsburg, where she’ll attend a reception with up to 100 people, deliver remarks and shake hands before departing.

“She has a crowded schedule,” Grasseschi said.

This visit is part of a four-day trip that will take the first lady to stops in Utah, California and Ohio.

According to her office, Jill Biden will fly into Salt Lake City Tuesday afternoon.

A former high school English and reading teacher who also taught English and writing at a Delaware community college, Biden is slated to visit a local high school where she will “celebrate educators and highlight the importance of educator wellness.”

This visit will be followed by two fundraising events in Park City, Utah that will benefit the Joe Biden Victory Fund.

The first lady is then scheduled to depart for San Francisco International Airport Tuesday night, and is expected to attend another fundraising event Wednesday morning in San Francisco.

She will then head to Southern California — specifically, Burbank — Wednesday night before returning to Northern California Thursday afternoon for her stop in Sonoma County.

Early Friday, she is scheduled to travel back east to Columbus, Ohio, where she’ll participate in a local community engagement event and then another fundraiser to benefit her husband’s re-election campaign.

