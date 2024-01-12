In a unanimous 7-0 vote Monday, the Petaluma City Council approved the appointment of council member John Shribbs to serve as the city’s vice mayor for 2024.

He replaces the outgoing Vice Mayor, council member Janice Cader Thompson, who served for 2023. Shribbs currently represents District 2 and serves as a Climate Commission liaison.

“Well, congratulations are now in order. We now have ourselves a brand new vice mayor for the evening. And congratulations are in order to the outgoing vice mayor, we very much appreciate your year of service,” said Mayor Kevin McDonnell following the vote.

After that, Cader Thompson and Shribbs switched seats on the dais.

The order in which vice mayors serve their terms is first based on seniority. If seniority cannot be determined due to council members being newly seated, as in this case, the vice mayor is filled each year based on the number of votes each council member received.

Because Shribbs received the second-highest number of votes, he was eligible for the 2024 vice mayor seat, according to a city staff report.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @sawhney_media.