Journalist and author Katherine Corcoran will speak on the importance of a free press in a free society Wednesday evening as the inaugural speaker in The Press Democrat’s Trust and Democracy series.

The series is designed to raise awareness about the role of journalism in preserving and protecting democracy. Proceeds benefit The Press Democrat Journalism Trust, a nonprofit organization that promotes independent and sustainable local journalism.

Corcoran spent five years with the Associated Press in Mexico, leading a team of journalists who were the first to interview illegal poppy growers amid the heroin explosion.

From 2010-2015 while she spearheaded the team as bureau chief for Mexico and Central America, she oversaw a series of investigations into the Mexican government’s targeted violence against the press, which appeared to have been covered up by the government.

The latter was a yearslong effort that culminated in Corcoran’s first book, “In the Mouth of the Wolf,” the story of a Mexican journalist who was murdered after reporting on government corruption and human rights abuses.

The event, which is being held in partnership with NorCal Public Media, begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, in the Burbank Auditorium’s Frank Chong Studio Theater at Santa Rosa Junior College, 1501 Mendocino Ave., in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $18.

For more information go to mynorthbaytickets.com.