Judge extends injunction for Petaluma homeless encampment for two weeks

A temporary restraining order against the City of Petaluma has been extended at least until the end of the month, as a group of residents and advocates continue to battle the planned closure of a homeless encampment near Steamer Landing Park.

U.S. District Court Judge Edward Chen during a Wednesday hearing pushed a final decision on the restraining order to Oct. 28.

“I want to help both parties as much as possible,” Chen said during the hearing. “It’s going to take some flexibility on both sides.”

The decision came after a group of nearly two dozen encampment residents, including Sarah Gossage, Matthew Erickson and Janine Naretto, filed an injunction request Oct. 5 to keep police from removing people from the site located near the SMART tracks off D Street. The group claims there are no safe alternative housing options until the completion of a recently approved “tiny homes” project. That injunction was granted the next day.

After the judge’s decision, Assistant City Attorney Jordan Green said that city officials will continue working to support their argument in the next hearing.

“The city remains committed to serving the community – including its unsheltered population,” Green said in an emailed statement. “Through those efforts, the City has been fortunate to partner with many other public, private and non-profit agencies to holistically provide assistance to families and individuals, including conducting individual case management and offering services which include temporary, interim and permanent housing options as well as resources for emotional and physical care and well-being.”

Attorney Kevin Gilbert, representing the City of Petaluma, said in the Wednesday hearing that, while the site is partially within public property lines, some campers were also trespassing on private property owned by the Lind Marine, a dredging and barge company.

Gilbert noted that while no formal declaration from Lind Marine was filed in court prior to the hearing, the owner had previously issued a “no trespass” agreement and requested that the Petaluma Police Department enforce that agreement.

Chen said that an extended injunction is not highly likely for Lind Marine’s portion of private property.

Gilbert also said campers’ location near an active SMART train line prompted public safety concerns.

Additionally, because they are close to the Petaluma River, Gilbert said that the residents were in violation of a California Fish and Game code, section 5652, which prohibits camping and depositing waste within 150 feet of a waterway. Gilbert said campsites at that location, which already suffers from drought effects, would increase fire risk as campers look for ways to keep warm during the colder seasons.

Attorney Colleen O’Neal, who represented the campers, said if the residents were to be dispersed, there would be an even greater health concern at hand, including the increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 and the mental toll that forced eviction could have on the residents.

When discussing alternative sites for the residents, Chen, the judge, asked about how Petaluma’s Mary Isaak Center would play a role. The shelter, run by the Committee on the Shelterless, offers a large, congregate-style facility with beds spaced at least six to seven feet apart in the room, keeping in line with social distancing protocol.

Gilbert said that COTS currently has between 20-25 available beds per night, and that residents are allowed in the larger room only if they have tested negative for COVID-19. Residents waiting to be cleared are kept in a separate room. While daily testing is not currently conducted at the Mary Isaak Center, Gilbert said daily symptom checks are held. For those reasons, Gilbert said that coronavirus spread should not be of great concern.

But O’Neal argued that the Mary Isaak Center poses issues beyond COVID-19, saying that the large communal setting triggers anxiety for a number of residents that previously used the shelter, including Gossage, Erickson and Naretto.

“When she’s there (at Mary Isaak’s), there’s a lot of noise at night, and it keeps her awake, makes her anxious,” O’Neal said, referencing Naretto, whose history with domestic violence triggered anxiety.

O’Neal noted that Gossage’s anxiety is calmed when sleeping next to her partner, but the Mary Isaak Center prevents that due to its gender separation in sleeping arrangements.

Meanwhile, Gilbert argued that even if residents were not willing to receive shelter through COTS, there are other options through the County that are non-congregate. O’Neal said there were no such shelter options previously offered to Steamer Landing residents, and alternative shelter sites are mostly located in Santa Rosa, too far away for some of the Steamer Landing residents to access.

After Chen’s decision to extend the hearing to Oct. 28, Erickson said he is relieved that encampment residents will have a little extra time on their hands.

“We’re standing together in attempting to maintain our community,” Erickson said.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.