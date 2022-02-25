Judge grants Sonoma County prosecutors and PG&E lawyers more time to negotiate an agreement in Kincade fire criminal case

Judge Mark Urioste granted Sonoma County prosecutors and Pacific Gas and Electric attorneys more time to negotiate an agreement that would settle the county’s criminal case over the utility’s role in starting the 2019 Kincade fire.

The two sides were scheduled to update the judge Monday on their progress toward settling the 30 criminal charges prosecutors have launched against the investor-owned utility.

Attorneys for both sides appeared in court Friday morning to say they were progressing toward a deal but needed more time.

Urioste agreed to reschedule the proceeding for March 14, although he expressed reluctance over further delay. “I’ll allow... the opportunity to see where that goes,” he said.

The judge had scheduled 15 days to hear the prosecution’s case that PG&E was criminally responsible for the Kincade fire, which began Oct. 23, 2019 and scorched more than 77,000 acres, displaced nearly 200,000 people and destroyed 174 homes.

Sonoma County prosecutors are pursuing 8 felony and 22 misdemeanor charges against California’s investor-owned electrical utility.

Prosecutors so far have only spent two days presenting evidence and questioning witnesses in open court, as they began laying out a case that PG&E had been criminally negligent in leaving a disused segment of transmission line energized for 13 years, including the tower that ultimately started the fire.

PG&E has denied criminal culpability but has accepted a finding from Cal Fire that its line sparked the flames. The company pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges and had pledged to fight them in court.

After the first two days, the hearing was paused for two weeks because of court scheduling. When the two sides returned to Urioste’s courtroom Feb. 22, it was to inform the judge they were nearing an agreement behind the scenes.

“We are making progress,” Sonoma County Assistant District Attorney William Brockley told Urioste, but because of the complexity of the case, “negotiations are going to take additional time.”

Among the charges is a novel attempt to prosecute the utility for environmental crimes by holding it accountable for the emission of ash, smoke and particulate matter.

Prosecutors have held up firefighters, adults and an unnamed minor as victims who suffered great bodily injury. In a brief filed Feb. 4, prosecutors announced they would present evidence of five victims who suffered respiratory and cardiac impacts from the wildfire smoke. Four victims were hospitalized and one died within months of the fire, the brief read.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88