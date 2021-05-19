Judge rules against Sheriff Mark Essick in legal fight over Supervisor Lynda Hopkins’ bullying complaint

A Sonoma County judge ruled against Sheriff Mark Essick’s bid to keep secret an investigation into a bullying complaint made against him by Supervisor Lynda Hopkins.

The ruling, filed Tuesday by Superior Court Judge Jennifer Dollard, makes the release of the documents more likely but not imminent.

Neither party challenged the ruling, according to the court. Essick now has 20 days to file an appeal, according to the order.

Essick said Wednesday that his legal team was reviewing the judge’s order and he could not yet say whether he would appeal the case or not.

Hopkins hailed the ruling. “The sheriff is hired by the people and the public deserves to know how he treats others,” she said in an interview.

Hopkins, the current Board of Supervisors chair, accused the sheriff of harassment and bullying after a phone call in August amid the Walbridge fire, during which she says she felt threatened by his comments.

The comments came in a call over Hopkins’ evacuated west county constituents that grew heated and included remarks by Essick, Hopkins said, that led her to worry for her safety.

Hopkins filed a complaint with the County Counsel’s Office. The county hired an outside investigator to look into the complaint and prepare a report.

In December, The Press Democrat filed a public records request for the documents, which the county moved to release, determining they involved an elected official who was not covered under legal exemptions that keep many personnel records private.

Essick sued to block their release. His request for a temporary restraining order was initially granted by the court.

Essick has argued that the documents cannot be disclosed by the county because his personnel records are exempt under California’s Peace Officer Bill of Rights, which conveys broad confidentiality to such records maintained by law enforcement employers.

Essick’s attorney argued he would “suffer irreparable injury and damage” if the records were released. Essick is represented by a Santa Rosa-based law firm and pays his own legal fees, he said on Wednesday.

Dollard, however, ruled that Essick was not an employee of the Board of Supervisors, the agency that received the complaint and hired an investigator. The records in question did not come from Essick’s personnel file, the judge said.

“Sheriff Essick is an elected official and the Board of Supervisors does not appoint him and has no power to discipline or remove him from office,” Dollard wrote.

Hopkins was pleased that Essick’s arguments that an elected sheriff had different privileges than other elected officials did not hold up, she said. “It’s a strange dynamic,” she said, “if one (elected) official can make claims on the basis of being a peace officer that I as an elected official can not make.”

During the phone call in question in August, Hopkins said she asked the sheriff questions about constituents trying to reach their animals in evacuation zones as the Walbridge fire forced thousands in her district to leave their homes.

The call grew heated, Hopkins said, and Essick made a comment that felt like a threat. The call left her fearful for her and her family’s safety, she said, in part because she lives in Forestville where deputies answer 911 calls.

Hopkins declined to describe the exact remarks she attributed to Essick, citing the restraining order that barred officials from describing the contents of the investigation documents.

Both Essick and Hopkins continued to decline to discuss the details of the phone call on Wednesday, citing the ongoing legal proceedings.

“He threatened me,” Hopkins told The Press Democrat in March. “To me it’s just a line that you don’t cross, and he crossed it. The sheriff is the most powerful law enforcement official in the county. He controls law enforcement where I live. And he oversees the agency that investigates threats against the Board of Supervisors.”

Essick in March declined to discuss the call or provide his view of the encounter.

Read the ruling here.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88