July 4 fireworks at Petaluma fairgrounds canceled

The annual Fourth of July fireworks show that traditionally takes place in the Petaluma fairgrounds will not be happening this year, according to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

The cancellation was announced this week on Petaluma’s Parks and Recreation Department website, and while it was previously said to have been due solely to drought and climate concerns, city staff say the cancellation was due in part to issues involving the event’s fireworks operator.

“For the past several years, the city has enjoyed a strong partnership with the fireworks operator to host a public display at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds,” said Drew Halter, director of the Parks and Recreation Department in an email Friday. “In the weeks and months leading up to this year’s holiday there were logistical challenges related to supply chain as well as (contractual) obligations in the agreement that in the end were unable to be resolved in a timely manner.”

Halter added that, while it is disappointing that Petaluma will not be moving forward with the public fireworks display, city staff are working to find new opportunities to celebrate the holiday.

“Given the challenges of organizing a fireworks display, and the city’s commitment to the climate and as well as our ongoing concerns and response to this protracted drought, for the past couple of years we have been looking for opportunities to explore an alternative,” Halter said.

Halter said that there was an interest by the Fairgrounds leaders to look into new ways to mark Independence Day, and that they expect to announce alternative plans early next week, once the Sonoma-Marin Fair has closed.

The show’s cancellation comes amid an ongoing citywide fireworks ban, which was enacted in June 2020 and includes “safe and sane” fireworks.

The city is set to host a fireworks take-back event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 26 in the Petaluma Community Center parking lot at 320 N. McDowell Blvd. The event allows all residents to turn over any fireworks they may have with no questions asked.

“We hope all community members safely and responsibly celebrate the holiday and encourage everyone to refrain from using fireworks,” said Deputy Chief of Police Brian Miller in an email Thursday.

Those who violate the ban are subject to fines of $1,000 or more.

Last year, Petaluma Police received more than 140 calls for service associated with the July 4 holiday, Miller said.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article misquoted a statement by the Parks and Recreation director in regards to the role of Fairgrounds leaders in the decision for alternate celebration options.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.