Petaluma’s beloved Fourth of July fireworks display is returning this year, after the city replaced it with a laser light show last year due to ongoing drought concerns, as well as apparent issues with the event’s fireworks operator.

Now the fireworks show is back, and will be launched from the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds as in past years, as residents watch from their own homes or other local viewing “hot spots,” the Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department announced this week on its website.

“After surveying residents last winter, we heard you loud and clear: Petalumans missed the traditional 4th of July fireworks last year and liked 2021’s high elevation show that allowed you to enjoy the show from your own neighborhoods,” the department said.

“We heard that this spurred deeper connections with neighbors and was easier on families than gathering at a central location like the Fairgrounds.”

The fairgrounds will be closed to the public during the show for safety purposes, but the Parks and Recreation Department plans to release a map showing where residents can get the best views.

As the Independence Day holiday approaches, the city is also reminding residents that personal fireworks remain illegal within Petaluma. The ban, which was enacted in June 2020, includes fireworks considered “safe and sane.”

