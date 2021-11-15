Junior high in Petaluma latest target of non-credible bomb threat, police say

Petaluma police received information this weekend about a potential bomb threat planned for Nov. 19 at Kenilworth Junior High School, authorities said.

“At this time, we’ve not discovered any evidence indicating this threat to be credible,” officials said in a news release issued Sunday.

The threat was made using the anonymous app STOPit, which is designed to report bullying, safety issues, and misconduct, police said.

Similar reports have been made earlier this year at Casa Grande High School, Petaluma High School and Petaluma Junior High School using the same application, authorities said, adding that they do not believe these incidents are related.

The app notified the Petaluma City School District and the police on Saturday about the bomb threat, authorities said, adding that investigators are working with the school district to interview students who “reported the threat and those allegedly involved.”

District officials also alerted parents of the threat on Sunday, according to a post at www.parentsquare.com/feeds/9825911.

Kenilworth Junior High School, which was the lone subject of the threat, will be open on Monday, according to the school district alert.

The Petaluma Police Department “will have a presence on the Kenilworth Junior High School campus tomorrow (11/15) until whenever necessary for additional security,” the district stated.

“We know that a single instance of violence threatened publicly can spur a number of copycat threats, and yet we must remain vigilant,” school officials added. “We take any and all threats seriously and will continue to work closely with law enforcement to ensure that our schools are safe places for students and staff.”

An investigation is ongoing.

Authorities request that anyone with information about this case, contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372 or ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.