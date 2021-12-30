Jury selection in ex-Sonoma County deputy’s manslaughter trial to begin next week

Jury selection for the manslaughter trial against a former Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy accused of killing a man during a 2019 traffic stop will begin on Monday, a step that will inch prosecutors and defense attorneys closer to what’s expected to be a four-week trial.

On Wednesday, Sonoma County Judge Robert LaForge made key decisions on some of the parameters that will guide the proceedings, including barring attorneys from telling jurors about past contacts local law enforcement had with David Ward, who was killed in the encounter.

LaForge will also allow prosecutors to play for the jury a portion of body-worn camera video taken during the Nov. 27, 2019, in-custody death.

The footage shows former Deputy Charles Blount being told by another deputy that it was Ward, the vehicle’s owner, whom the officers had forcibly detained. Blount was shown on the video putting Ward in a now-banned chokehold and bashing his head into the door frame of the man’s Honda Civic in a predawn traffic stop not far from the man’s home.

“Oh well,” Blount said, as Ward lay on the ground, in handcuffs, moments after the violent encounter.

It had begun with a predawn chase through west Sonoma County of Ward’s green Honda Civic, which he had reported stolen by an armed man just days prior.

Video from that morning shows Blount join Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Little and two Sebastopol police officers in Bloomfield as they surround the stopped Honda, which fled an earlier traffic stop.

Before he was dragged from the car by the Sebastopol officers, Ward was shocked with a stun gun by Little. On the ground outside the vehicle, he fell unconscious and stopped breathing. The Marin County coroner determined his death was homicide due to a “physical confrontation with law enforcement.”

“I’m going to allow it on body worn camera,” LaForge said Wednesday.

In addition to involuntary manslaughter, Blount also faces a felony assault by a peace officer charge. He silently listened to Wednesday’s hearing as he sat next to his defense attorneys, Harry Stern and Andrew Ganz, with his brows furrowed and hands in his lap.

In his explanation to blocking any mention of Ward’s prior history with local law enforcement to jurors, LaForge said there was no evidence that showed Blount was aware of those encounters at the time of his confrontation with Ward, and therefore the information was not relevant to the case.

“I’m granting that motion,” LaForge said, referring to prosecutors’ attempt to keep that information out of the trial. “It’s not warranted or admissible.”

Court records show that a motion filed by Stern and Ganz to open up the confidential personnel files of Assistant Sheriff Jim Naugle is slotted for discussion in court on Tuesday. Defense attorneys contend the information could serve Blount’s defense.

After the hearing, Stern said he was no longer seeking the records of Sheriff Mark Essick because Essick was no longer expected to serve as a witness during the hearing. Essick called Blount’s conduct during the fatal traffic stop “extremely troubling.”

The run-up to the jury trial comes more than a year after Blount was arrested in Ward’s death. He turned himself in at the Sonoma County Jail in November 2020 after a grand jury indicted him on manslaughter, though he was later released on $50,000 bail. He resigned from the Sheriff’s Office before Essick could fire him.

The 19-year Sheriff’s Office veteran is poised to be the first law enforcement agent in the county to be tried for homicide in relation to an on-duty, in-custody death.

Stern, one of the attorneys representing Blount, made a comment in court that signaled the defense was prepared for the next phase of the proceedings.

“If I question a witness, I’ll try to keep it to this side of the courtroom,” Deputy District Attorney Robert Waner said to Stern, motioning to the jury box and seats that are typically reserved for the public, but which may be used to create more distance between jurors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“You say ‘if,’” Stern replied, “but you mean ‘when.’”

