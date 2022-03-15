Jury selection pushed to April in trial of former Petaluma police officer

After a flurry of court filings and a phalanx of judges, the long-awaited trial of former Petaluma Police Sgt. Lance Novello was again delayed this week, with jury selection likely pushed to the first two weeks of April.

At a pre-trial hearing Monday afternoon, the fourth judge to oversee the case since March 10 ruled on a series of motions, covered upcoming hearing schedules and tentatively set jury selection for the first week of April.

The springtime trial looms nearly two years after Novello’s July 2020 confrontation with a young Black woman that led the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office to take the rare step of filing charges against a local police officer.

Novello, a 19-year veteran of the Petaluma Police Department, is charged with assaulting Elizabeth Cole during a tense confrontation in the parking lot of Petaluma Valley Hospital, where Cole had just been discharged following a car crash.

But while prosecutors in the misdemeanor assault case have pointedly called the incident a “petty abuse of power,” according to court filings, Novello’s defense attorney, San Francisco-based Andrew Ganz, characterized the altercation as a split-second, incidental bump.

The case has pit Petaluma’s 2016 Officer of the Year against a Black woman whom Novello’s defense team has cast as confrontational and “unhinged.” And it comes as the Petaluma City Council continues to mull recommendations from the city’s race and policing committee, which has called for greater police oversight.

Body camera footage from the incident has not been publicly disclosed, and as trial looms, questions remain about what, exactly happened the night of July 20, 2020, a night that led to assault charges for Novello, and ultimately pushed the veteran officer to retire.

Due in part to considerable shuffling among judges overseeing the case, answers to those questions – and closure in the case – will take slightly longer to reach.

Since March 10, two judges have disqualified themselves from the case, and Novello’s defense team objected to another jurist. The case is now being overseen by Judge Troye Shaffer, a former chief deputy district attorney at the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office who was appointed to the bench last March.

Requests for clarity surrounding the reasoning behind the recusals of Commissioner Kathleen Henry, a retired judge, and Karlene Navarro, the county’s former law enforcement watchdog who was appointed to her Sonoma County Superior Court post in November 2021, were not immediately returned.

There was also no reason given for the defense’s request Friday to remove Commissioner Kenneth English, who previously denied Novello’s request to participate in community service or complete anger management courses rather than face a trial and potential punishment in the case.

Since charges were brought in the fall of 2020, Novello’s legal team and prosecutors have put forth vastly different narratives about the case.

Video shared in a mostly abandoned courtroom Oct. 13, 2021, showed an agitated Cole arguing with police officers, seeking to press charges against her mom for running over her foot and complaining that hospital staff had dropped her on her head. Body camera footage – at first withheld by the city of Petaluma and then sealed by a Sonoma County judge – has not been made available outside of the courtroom.

The situation only escalated when Novello intervened, telling Cole to “shut your mouth,” and refusing to provide his name and badge number despite repeated demands from Cole.

When Cole, who was later diagnosed with a concussion, limped toward Novello with a pen and paper in her hand, Novello puffed out his chest, stepped forward aggressively and knocked Cole off balance with his body.

In arguing against Novello’s request for a diversion, prosecutors in their Sept. 20 filing called Novello’s actions that night an “utter abuse of his position of authority.”

“The situation is one of power where an injured female is seeking the name of the man who told her to shut her mouth and (Novello) did not take kindly to a simple request,” according to the court filing.

Ganz, Novello’s attorney, argued in the Oct. 13 hearing his client had already suffered damage in the case, losing his job and receiving unwanted media attention.

“I don’t think a crime happened here, but that doesn’t mean that my client hasn’t thought about this situation … on how he can do better,” Ganz said.

Although the altercation took place in the summer of 2020, details about the case, including the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office’s decision to charge Novello in October 2020 and Novello’s subsequent retirement, came to light only in the fall of 2021, when the case was initially poised for trial.

On Monday, Shaffer, the judge, promised to guide the case to its conclusion, but she also warned of potential delays should it conflict with felony cases that are given scheduling priority.

The parties tentatively agreed to begin jury selection the first week of April, a schedule that will likely be confirmed March 17, when all sides gather to discuss a set of pre-trial motions.

