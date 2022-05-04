‘Just felt right’: Why Costeaux Bakery picked Petaluma for its next location

For those who missed the Butter and Egg Days Parade, and my expert announcing of parade participants from atop a Rivertown Feed truck at 4th & C Street, you also missed a humble announcement taped to the side of the Costeaux Bakery parade entry: The beloved business is coming to Petaluma!

There were no further details at the time, but after several celebratory posts to the Petaluma Foodies group on Facebook, Costeaux’s media contact, Rose Jimenez, reached out with more information, as well as an offer to drop by a bag of samples for us to try as we rarely make it up to Healdsburg, the bakery’s home base.

Costeaux will open in the Hotel Petaluma sometime this summer, offering pastries, breads, desserts and lunch to go, plus full coffee service - seven days a week. If the Hotel Petaluma did not already have a wonderfully European feel to it, adding Costeaux into the mix of wine tasting room, lobby cocktail bar and excellent seafood restaurant certainly help. The new shop will face Washington Street, directly next door to Barber Cellars, and will have access from both Washington and the interior of the hotel.

CEO Will Seppi was nice enough to take my call this past Saturday. Between bread deliveries and his kids’ sporting events, it was a busy morning for Seppi, so I did not keep him long, but wanted to find out what inspired his interest in opening a location here in Petaluma.

“Petaluma has a vibrant food community, and diners seem to be genuinely supportive of artisanal products,” Seppi said. “Plus, the space just felt right, and I also couldn’t ignore the year it opened,” he adds, speaking of the Hotel Petaluma, which coincidentally opened the same year, 1923, as Costeaux Bakery’s predecessor was founded in its hometown of Healdsburg. “And honestly, the floors really sealed the deal that that location was right for us,” he says of the small white tiles, which indeed give the space an historic feel.

He said that Petaluma has the hometown vibe that Costeaux likes to be part of, and the partnership with Hotel Petaluma means being able to give guest a truly unique experience, what with restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries and tasting rooms within a stone’s throw of the lobby.

Seppi laughed when asked about some of his favorites on the menu. But he did offer that he really likes the Parisian and the salami sandwiches, both of which we too quite enjoyed. The first thing we noticed about both is their nod to European quality and flavors. Instead of compromising quality for quantity, as we find with a lot of American sandwiches, Costeaux relies more on small quantities of high-quality ingredients, including meats that pack a flavorful punch, cheeses that complement, yet stand on their own, and top-notch house-made breads, just like the bakery’s European counterparts. Both sandwiches brought back fond memories of past visits to Europe.

The Parisian starts with a long, skinny, soft torpedo roll of some sort, and is then filled with Black Forest ham, Jarlsberg cheese and butter. Butter was my first clue that these folks know what they are doing with a sandwich. Although uncommon here in the states, it really can be a game changer in enhancing the flavors of a sandwich. The Parisian is simple, and because the ingredients are not overdone, allows the bread to shine too, making this sandwich simply delightful. The salami sandwich, although different in every ingredient, was the same in that it comes with a few simple, yet highly flavorful ingredients (salami, goat cheese and sundried tomatoes), making it a great sandwich too, and with some of the best sourdough bread I have tasted. Costeaux’s sourdough rolls are the perfect mix of firm yet chewy.

From first sight, the three salads got my vote of approval as none of them were green. The first was excellent fresh tuna salad, followed by a pistachio pasta salad with a subtle and savory mix of pistachio, sun dried tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, spinach, oregano, Dijon mustard, garlic, red wine vinegar, salt, pepper, thyme, olive oil and basil. However, it was the potato salad that really caught my attention because it had a special tang, which I love. At first, I thought it was simply mustard or some sort of pickle relish add-in, but we quickly and happily discovered it was capers, which was a creative, delicious twist.

On the sweet side, Seppi’s favorite sweet item is Costeaux’s caramel macadamia nut tart, made with caramel, from scratch, and covered in ganache. We will have to try that once Costeaux opens in Petaluma but were quite pleased with the selection of sweets we did get to sample, including chocolate pistachio biscotti, cinnamon walnut bread, éclairs, a lemon tart, chocolate-filled croissants and a mini-slice of princess cake.

Everything we sampled was delicious in its own way and certainly has us excited about the newest addition to Petaluma’s already excellent baked goods reputation. From freshly baked bread, to pastries, sandwiches and salads, to a large array of cakes, I have a feeling Costeaux Bakery is going to be a very welcome addition to Petaluma’s savory and succulent downtown dining scene.