Like many siblings, Kathleen and Stuart McCauley had their share of disagreements while growing up.

“Kathleen and I would get into a heated conversation … and 25 minutes later, we would end up in Petaluma at Foster Freeze having a double chili cheeseburger, fries and two milkshakes, and laughing about other things,” said Stuart McCauley, her older brother. “That is why our relationship was so unique and special.”

Many friends of his sister, known as Kathleen McCauley Anast after she married Nicholas Anast, shared similar stories about her fiery yet compassionate nature after she passed away on Nov. 30 at her home in Sonoma — where she had lived for the past 22 years — at the age of 55 after a three-year battle with breast cancer.

Longtime friend Jennifer Jensen recalled a time when McCauley Anast and John Arntz planned to lead a fire-lighting ritual in Sonoma honoring all of the major waters of the world.

“I remember waking up in the wee hours that morning to the rain falling in buckets, thinking Kat was out there on by herself,” said Jensen, a Sonoma resident. “I got dressed and drove out there, and there was Kat, alone under a tarp, protecting her fire and saying her prayers, singing, probably drinking whiskey. It’s one of my most cherished memories of her — we sang and prayed and laughed ourselves silly.

“It was a great lesson for me to do the extraordinary, to stretch myself, to occupy more space in the world, to be a stronger presence of light and energy.”

She was born in Salem, Oregon — her father, David McCauley, worked for Chevron Oil Co. for 42 years and her mother, Mari D. McCauley, now 92, raised the kids.

The family subsequently moved to Petaluma, where McCauley Anast attended Petaluma High School. She moved to Sonoma after marrying Nicholas Anast and they had a son, Cooper, now a 16-year-old student at Creekside High School. The couple later separated, but remained on good terms, said Frances Rivetti, a Petaluma writer and friend.

“She wrote with love and respect about him always,” Rivetti said.

A life science instructor at Santa Rosa Junior College and an experienced boater, Nicholas Anast died on March 18, 2015, during a kayaking accident in Tomales Bay.

“The passing of Nick was devastating to the entire family,” said her brother, a resident of Henderson, Nevada. “It rocked her hard. He was the rock of the family and a super-kind person who was always ready to help.”

McCauley Anast continued following her passions, which included being “a mother, alchemical writing mistress, medicine sound healer and marketing creator for small businesses,” according to her Facebook page.

She worked mainly as an outside contractor for several organizations. She handled communications for Casari Ranch, a 408-acre agricultural preserve in Point Arena featuring Skyhorse Equine Guided Programs, wool bedding and home goods, grass-fed lamb, agriculture education and farm stays. McCauley Anast also was the statistic administrator for The Institute of Generative Leadership, a Massachusetts-based company that provides leadership development training programs.

She also wrote poems and songs, sending messages of hope for the world and expressing her love of nature.

“Kathleen cared about people and really invested her time in certain organizations to help save the planet,” Stuart McCauley said. “She also enjoyed riding and was just minutes from finishing her book (‘Myrtle’).”

He hopes that the book will be completed by another writer and that a publisher will be found. The book explores her battle with breast cancer, among other topics.

“’Myrtle’ is ‘ … an original, touching and lyrical tour de force, an honest and at times heart-wrenching journey through immense loss, grief and illness with raw, passionate prose to validate honor and inspire healing,’” Rivetti wrote in a review of the book. “As a lifelong believer and practitioner of holistic, shamanic, indigenous and natural medicines, the author shares her powerful experience of having no other option but to compromise in the need of aggressive treatment of recurring breast cancer.

“After falling down the rabbit hole of chemo, surgery and radiation, the last thing she expected in the emotional, physical, financial and mental battle that followed was to fall into a deep, profound friendship with the very machine she’d feared most.”

Stuart McCauley says that she didn’t want sympathy during her struggle.

“Up to her last breath, she was a fighter — still making plans and taking trips to the ocean, her favorite place,” he said. “I’ve never witnessed anyone with so much cancer, but she had a will to live and would not complain. When I talked with her, she would go over her conditions, but she would ask, ‘How are you doing? Let me hear about you.’”

Piper Miles, a friend, added, “As a yogi and someone who has a Buddhist leaning, her death was the most conscious one I have witnessed, and so courageous it’s almost impossible to describe.”

For the time being, McCauley Anast’s mother and a friend are primarily taking care of Cooper. Rivetti said McCauley Anast wanted to be sure that Cooper would be able to live his own life and thrive.

“Undoubtedly, all her friends would share that sentiment — that people not reach out to him directly,” she said. “He has a circle of family and friends taking care of him.”

McCauley Anast is also survived by sister Susan McCauley-Callagy of Santa Rosa and stepsister Debbie Rollsten of San Antonio.

At McCauley’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.

Reach the reporter, Dan Johnson, at daniel.johnson@sonomanews.com.