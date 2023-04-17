Opening statements are expected to take place Tuesday in the highly anticipated trial of an aspiring social media influencer whose claim of an attempted child abduction nearly three years ago in Petaluma went viral before police concluded it was a lie.

Katie Sorensen is set to appear before Judge Laura Passaglia at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Sonoma County Superior Court.

Prosecutors believe the former city of Sonoma resident was trying to boost her Instagram brand and raise money, when she claimed a couple attempted to abduct her children while they were shopping at a Petaluma Michael’s store on Dec. 7, 2020.

Sorenson, who has denied any wrongdoing, is charged with three misdemeanor counts of making a false report of a crime. If convicted, she could be sentenced to as much as six months in jail for each count or a maximum of 18 months in jail.

According to court documents, prosecutors said Sorensen was ”in significant engagement with QAnon conspiracy theories, which tend to center around kidnappers and pedophiles.”

Sorensen’s attorney hasn’t commented on the matter.

The defense, though, has made at least two attempts since last September to convince Passaglia to delay the case against Sorenson in favor of a diversion. The judge has refused each time.

Under diversion, a misdemeanor case can be postponed up to two years and dismissed if the defendant fulfills terms and conditions that are presented and approved in court.

Passaglia has said she refused to dismiss charges against Sorensen because Sorensen never took responsibility or explained why she made the claim in 2020.

Jurors may hear testimony from 13 witnesses including the Petaluma couple, Sadie and Edwardo Martinez, according to a trial brief filed March 30 by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Sorensen, who no longer lives in Sonoma County, could not be reached for comment by The Press Democrat.

This case attracted national attention in 2020. And, in anticipation of the start of the trial, Sadie Martinez, for the past few weeks, has been retweeting old news stories and touting the upcoming court proceedings.

Sorensen is accused of falsely reporting that a man and woman tried to kidnap her 4-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter at the Michael’s store on North McDowell Boulevard in Petaluma.

She claimed the couple followed them while inside the store and could be overheard making comments about Sorensen’s children.

She told authorities they followed her outside where they were joined by someone in a white van. Sorensen told investigators they left after she called out to two other people nearby.

According to the trial brief, which details Sorensen’s statements to Petaluma police the day of the incident, Sorensen told investigators: “I don’t care to press charges; I just want to make people aware so it doesn’t happen to someone else, is all.”

Sorensen shared her story in an Instagram video that attracted more than 4 million views in less than 24 hours. It also got her “tens of thousands of followers,” according to court documents.

On Dec. 14, 2020, she appeared in a KTVU FOX 2 interview with reporter Henry Lee, who is among witnesses expected to testify this week. She claimed one of the alleged abductors tried to grab her son’s stroller.

Police interviewed Sorensen that day and presented a Dec. 7, 2020 surveillance photo of the couple she had accused of trying to take her children.

According to court documents, she verified they were the people from the store even when advised the photo would be circulated in an effort to find them in connection with an alleged crime.

“I’m 100% sure that’s them,” Sorensen told police, according to court records.

However, further investigation by authorities uncovered inconsistencies in Sorenson’s story. Eventually, police determined that the couple Sorensen had accused had never approached her or her children.

When confronted by investigators, Sorensen maintained the events of Dec. 7 had taken place.

“What I saw and felt was very real to me and that is why I shared it,” she told investigators on Dec. 17, 2020.

The couple who had initially been accused by Sorenson learned of the allegations after police circulated surveillance footage of them in the hopes of finding them.

Police later announced that Sorensen’s claims were without merit and cleared the couple of any alleged wrongdoing. Investigators said the video footage did not depict the scenario described by Sorensen.

Sorensen was charged in April 2021 and entered a not guilty plea two months later.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi