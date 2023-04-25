Jury deliberations are beginning Tuesday in the trial of a former Sonoma woman who authorities say falsely accused a Petaluma couple of trying to kidnap her children in December 2020.

The jury, which includes eight men and four women received the case of Katie Sorensen after the prosecution and defense each spent an hour delivering closing arguments.

The summations cap off three days of testimony in the case of Sorensen, whose misdemeanor jury trial resumed Tuesday in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa following a weekend break.

The proceedings are being overseen by Judge Laura Passaglia.

Sonoma County Deputy District Attorney Robert Waner opened proceedings and concluded his closing argument with one final comment about Sorensen.

“She came into court and she lied to us,” he told the jury of eight men and four women.

Sorensen’s attorney, Charles Dresow, argued the prosecution never proved Sorensen understood she was wrong when communicating with police. He asked jurors whether it was possible she truly believed her children were in danger.

“If the answer to that is yes, you must find her not guilty,” Dresow said.

Sorensen is charged with three misdemeanor counts of making a false report of a crime. She could be sentenced to as much as 18 months in jail, if convicted.

The charges stem from statements she made during her call to dispatchers on Dec. 7, and in interviews with Petaluma police after she accused Eddie and Sadie Martinez of trying to take her then-4-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter at the Michaels store on North McDowell Boulevard in Petaluma..

“Her story continued to develop overtime,” Waner said.

He told jurors Dec. 7 was an “extraordinary” day for Sorensen and her version of events are nothing like what actually happened. He added that “no reasonable person” would come to the same conclusions as her.

Her allegations went viral via a Dec. 13, 2020 Instagram video that she posted. It was viewed more than 4 million times and attracted her thousands of new followers.

The prosecution contends Sorensen, who authored a “mommy blog,” was trying to bolster her profile as a social media influencer, which she has denied. She testified last week that she filmed the video spontaneously while she was parked outside a local Target.

In her Instagram video and in her statements to police, Sorensen claimed the couple followed her while inside Michaels and could be overheard making comments about her children.

Sorensen told authorities they followed her outside, where they were joined by someone in a white van, but they all left after she called out to a nearby elderly man and his caretaker.

Waner balked at Sorensen’s contention that her video was a spontaneous act. He said the 20-minute video featured a well-dressed Sorensen, who provided new details about the Dec. 7 incident, as well as a bullet-pointed list of advice for parents.

On the second day of testimony, the prosecution presented surveillance footage showing she and the Martinezes were near each other inside Michaels but they never interacted.

While not referenced in court, Sorensen, according to court records filed by the prosecution, was ”in significant engagement with QAnon conspiracy theories, which tend to center around kidnappers and pedophiles.“

Sorensen took the stand last week and testified in her own defense. She told jurors that she believes she “misinterpreted” her surroundings on Dec. 7 due to stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Dresow stressed anxiety and illness were rampant on Dec. 7. Given the environment, he argued, it’s believable his client could take events out of context.

"She was wrong; she just didn’t know it at the time,“ he said.

Dresow argued Sorensen after being overcome with fear, did what anyone else would have done and advise police. From there, it’s their responsibility to conduct investigations.

She said she called dispatchers shortly after her trip to Michaels and spoke to a Petaluma police officer. The officer testified Sorensen’s claims were broad and did not require an immediate investigation.

The dispatcher call took place 15 minutes after Sorensen’s trip to Michaels. Waner said events should’ve been fresh in her mind, but nothing matched surveillance footage.

“Already we see how wildly divergent her reporting is from reality,” Waner said of Sorensen’s first statements to dispatchers.

Authorities launched an investigation a week later after the Instagram video surfaced. Investigators said it included details that weren’t initially presented to them.

They specifically pointed at two claims in the video: The couple tried to grab her son’s stroller and they were overheard saying it would be easier to abduct him because he was unmasked and therefore not his mother’s priority.

“That’s kind of an ominous statement,” Waner said Tuesday.

According to testimony, investigators later showed Sorensen surveillance footage from Michaels and she positively identified the then-unknown couple as the people who tried to take her children.

Petaluma police circulated the footage and the Martinezes came forward.

Police later announced Sorensen’s claims were without merit and cleared the Martinezes of any alleged wrongdoing.

The couple testified during the trial and said they in no way intended to abduct anyone. They went to the store looking for Christmas ornaments and had no interaction at all with Sorensen, who they said they did not know. Sadie Martinez told jurors the incident resulted in her and husband being identified as “child abductors.”

On Thursday, Waner asked Sorensen if it was now clear to her that the Martinezes never tried to take her children. She said yes.

Sorensen was charged in April 2021 and twice attempted to have the charges dismissed through a court-approved diversion.

Under diversion, a misdemeanor case can be postponed up to two years and dismissed if the defendant fulfills terms and conditions that have been approved by a judge.

Passaglia denied Sorensen’s requests because Sorensen never took responsibility or explained her actions, making it difficult to come up with appropriate terms for diversion.

