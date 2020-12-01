Kayakers capture video of killer whales in Jenner

Two kayakers ended up a few feet from a pod of killer whales while fishing in Jenner over Thanksgiving weekend, according to CBS13.

Erik Martinez of Fairfield and Tyler Jackson of Elk Grove planned to go rock fishing when they spotted the pod feeding on a seal. Jackson used a GoPro to film the mammals as they came closer to their kayaks.

“It just woke me up. I don’t know how to explain it,” Martinez told CBS13. “It was just so exciting that it just hasn’t worn off yet.”

It’s rare for killer whales to come this close to humans, said Joe Gaydos, a wildlife veterinarian at the UC Davis Wildlife Health Center. Despite their name, they aren’t known to attack humans either.

“There’s never been a case in the wild where a killer whale has harmed a human being,” Gaydos told CBS13. “Keep your cool, don’t go after them, let them come up to you. So just model that good behavior and enjoy the heck out of it because it is a gift.”