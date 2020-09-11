Kearney accused of campaign finance violations

Gabe Kearney, the incumbent Petaluma City Councilman who is running for reelection, is facing 16 allegations of campaign finance violations dating back to his council campaign in 2016.

According to a May report, the California Fair Political Practices Commission found “probable cause” that Kearney committed the violations. Ten of the alleged violations are for failing to timely file required campaign statements. Candidates for political office are required to periodically file statements disclosing campaign contributions.

Five of the violations allege that Kearney failed to pay annual fees on time. The other violation alleges Kearney raised $5,315 in campaign contributions prior to filing a candidate statement for his 2016 city council candidacy.

Kearney, who was first appointed to the council in 2011 and won elections in 2012 and 2016, said he is working with the FPPC to file the proper paperwork.

“After my 2016 campaign had come to a close I submitted forms that I believed to be sufficient to close out my campaign account,” Kearney said in an email. “I am currently working to address this error and ensure that the proper paperwork is filed to correct the error.”

Jay Wierenga, FPPC communications director, said the commission doesn’t comment on pending investigations. He said in an email that most cases end in a settlement.

“When the FPPC Enforcement Division opens a case (investigation) and finds what it deems violation(s), generally speaking, the first thing done is to seek a settlement with the respondent,” he wrote. “The vast majority of all FPPC Enforcement cases are concluded with a settlement. ... The two sides agree to how many counts and a penalty, which is based on numerous factors, including previous penalties given in other similar type cases.”

Brian Sobel, a former Petaluma City Councilman and political consultant, said that most FPPC penalties are not “onerous,” but the optics of alleged violations could harm a candidate.

“It’s not the fine, it’s that you didn’t file in time,” he said. “What does that say about you and your campaign?”

Sobel said he did not know the specifics of Kearney’s case, but said that it could be an issue for voters.

“Anything that’s negative for a candidate can be used by other candidates against them,” he said. “How that translates to a voter is an interesting question.”

Kearney is running for reelection in the November election along with incumbents Mike Healy and Kathy Miller and challengers Brian Barnacle, Susan Kirks, Robert Conklin, Lizzie Wallack and Dennis Pocekay.

(Contact Matt Brown at matt.brown@arguscourier.com.)