Kearney represents diverse community

On a Petaluma City Council that is predominantly white, straight and 55 years or older, Gabe Kearney stands out. The gay, Latinx 38-year-old is the city council’s only elected person of color.

But while Kearney strives for more diversity in government, he doesn’t want to be cast as a monolithic vote on the council.

“I bring a different perspective to the council,” he said. But, he added, “I make decisions on the council that I think are best for our city.”

First appointed to fill a vacant seat on the council in 2011, Kearney won elections in 2012 and 2016. He is running for reelection in a crowded field that includes fellow incumbents Mike Healy and Kathy Miller, with whom he is politically aligned, and challengers Lizzie Wallack, Robert Conklin, Brian Barnacle, Susan Kirks and Dennis Pocekay.

Kearney became politically active in high school. As a 16-year-old Casa Grande High School student, he spoke to the city council in favor of a plan to offer benefits to employees’ domestic partners before gay marriage was legal in California.

He first ran for city council in 2000 at the age of 18, a race he lost. But he stayed engaged in local issues, serving on several city and county boards. He was a member of the California Young Democrats and served as a delegate for President Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection.

Kearney’s background is in public safety — for years he served as safety officer for the Burning Man festival — and he is currently an emergency service coordinator for the state Office of Emergency Services.

From that vantage point, he has had a close look at the increasingly destructive wildfires the region has experienced, and he has no doubt that climate change is playing a part.

“There is no denying climate change,” he said. “The weather patterns are not normal. The city could do more on climate change.”

Kearney pointed to steps the city has taken including declaring a climate emergency, convening a climate action commission and adding solar panels to city buildings. He said other ideas to reduce the city’s carbon footprint include floating solar panels on the city’s Ellis Creek wastewater treatment ponds and all electric city buses.

One of the major issues facing Petaluma is housing and development, and Kearney has taken heat from progressives for approving developments they oppose. But Kearney said in order to solve the housing crisis, the city must build more residential projects.

He said his tries to get more benefits for the city from each development.

“People say they are for housing, but they are against every project that comes up,” he said. “We can grow while we mitigate the impacts. It’s not just a no, no, no mentality.”

Kearney was also criticized recently for running afoul of state campaign finance laws. The Fair Political Practices Commission accused him of 16 violations in the last four years for failing to file campaign statements and pay fees.

He said he thought he closed out his 2016 campaign, and he only learned about the error earlier this year. He said he was working with the FPPC to settle the case.

He is a proponent of building the Rainier crosstown connector, a controversial project that is underfunded. The city has spent $13 million as part of the Highway 101 widening project to create an undercrossing for Rainier.

“Rainier is happening,” he said. “We need to continue to move forward to give folks another way to get across town. I’m not going to walk away from Rainier when we’ve already invested millions.”

A graduate of University of San Francisco with a degree in health care administration, he is also a Sonoma County law enforcement chaplain.

Kearney said his experience in local government makes him well-suited to lead the city through challenging times ahead.

“This is a time where we can’t elect people that don’t understand the office they’re running for,” he said. “My hope is that people will look at and value my experience.”

