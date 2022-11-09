Get real-time election results for local and state races, propositions and measures here .

Kevin McDonnell was on track to be Petaluma’s next mayor Tuesday night, jumping out to a more than two-to-one lead over his closest opponent, D’Lynda Fischer, in early returns.

But at his election night party at the Petaluma Woman’s Club on B Street, he wasn’t ready to declare victory.

“It’s too early,” he said a little after 9 p.m., when preliminary results showed he had 56.6% of the vote to 23.8% for Fischer. “But I do feel less nervous than I did a little while ago.”

The two other candidates for mayor of Petaluma were Patrick Flower, with 11.8%, and Susan Kirks, with 7.8%.

The results included 10,582 ballots, factoring in early in-person voting and mail ballots returned by Monday.

Earlier that night, at the Barber Cellars Tasting Room on East Washington Street, Fischer and her supporters celebrated what Fischer called a “campaign of change,” referring to the many new residents that had moved to Petaluma since she and McDonnell first ran for City Council four years ago.

Fischer, who was instrumental in bringing a million-dollar Cool City Challenge grant to Petaluma, said she would continue to fight climate change – her signature issue – by merging Petaluma’s policy and community in a “synergy of working together.”

Although McDonnell’s and Fischer’s policy goals held many similarities, one difference might be that McDonnell felt Petaluma was already a climate leader, and that more focus was needed on homelessness, housing and improving city streets.

Still, on Tuesday he had only praise for Fischer and her campaign. “D’Lynda’s a strong, viable candidate,” he said.

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.