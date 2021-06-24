‘Key area’ in downtown Petaluma remains vacant as housing needs intensify

In early 2020, one of downtown Petaluma’s most visible undeveloped areas appeared destined for a striking transformation.

Bounded by the Petaluma River at one end and the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit station at the other, the vacant parcels that sit at the gateway of the city’s historic downtown were primed to welcome nearly 600 new housing units, along with new retail options.

Yet amid the tumult of the coronavirus pandemic, costs escalated and complex deals collapsed, leaving acres of prime infill land undeveloped while city leaders brace for aggressive new regional mandates to ease the housing crunch.

“This is going to make it more challenging for us to create housing that the community needs, with the population growth that’s happening naturally,” said Petaluma City Council member Mike Healy. “The community very much wants to stay inside our urban growth boundary and not expand, so successfully getting projects on these sites is crucial.”

The plots’ potential, including a choice location between D and Washington streets has long been recognized by the city – so much so that central planning documents refer to them as “catalyst sites,” offering “the best opportunity” for transforming the area and meeting the city’s overall vision.

“This is a key area in Petaluma. It’s important for this community because it’s just in the core area of town,” said the city’s planning manager, Heather Hines, last week.

In the weeks leading up to the March 2020 pandemic shutdown, developer Hines Co. introduced residents to its early mock-ups of a 402-unit apartment complex it hoped to erect behind the downtown SMART station.

And just a few weeks earlier, in February of last year, developers of the neighboring lot on the other side of Copeland Street cleared a final, design-related hurdle with the Planning Commission. Pacifica Companies’ project, Haystack Pacifica, sketched out a mixed-use development with 182 housing units, including 27 priced for lower incomes.

It appeared at the time as if both projects were on their way forward, potentially adding hundreds of housing units a stone’s throw from downtown and the Petaluma rail station. The multistory buildings and redesigned streets not only promised to boost city housing stock, but the projects also represented a reinvisioned entrance to the D Street Bridge.

But as the months progressed, cracks began to appear.

Haystack stalled, its project manager telling the Argus-Courier in July 2020 it was $30 million over budget due to ballooning construction costs made worse by the effort to rebuild thousands of homes in the area following the 2017 North Bay wildfires, which destroyed more than 5,300 homes in Sonoma County.

The Hines project, linked with the convoluted, multi-party Corona Station agreement among SMART, the city and developer Lomas Partners, was struck down in a split council vote in January. The three opposing council members objected to the developer’s request to place its mandated affordable housing units elsewhere in the city, instead of integrating them with the other market-rate units spread across its two five-story buildings.

As the city prepared to submit its annual progress report tallying its housing construction numbers early March, staff announced both projects were deemed “inactive” – with staff expressing little confidence the 402-unit Hines development could be resurrected, and the future of Haystack’s 182-unit project remains unclear.

Representatives for Haystack developer Pacifica Companies did not respond to multiple attempts to reach them by phone or email over the past two weeks.

As Petaluma faces new and aggressive housing targets amid years of inadequate affordable housing growth, the central downtown location could play a critical role in helping the city grow while prioritizing public transportation.

The Association of Bay Area Governments has more than doubled Petaluma’s housing targets, putting the city on the hook to build 1,910 units during the next decade. The new goal represents 156% increase from the current five-year, 745-unit target.

Yet the timeline for any movement on the over-budget Haystack project remains far off, said Hines, the planning manager, and the effort to place housing next to the downtown SMART station has seemingly ground to a halt.

While the future for the sites are less certain than they were a little more than a year ago, local urban planning and development advocates have kept a keen eye on the area.

For many in local planner Dave Alden’s group, Know Before You Grow, the Haystack project was a shining example of the type of projects they want to see more of in the city, especially near transit hubs: affordable, walkable, dense, transit-oriented developments.

“There are no two pieces of property in Petaluma as important than those two. Some are close, but my perspective is these are critically important,” Alden said. “Not just for housing, but for climate reasons, and for city finances.”

City leaders are also anxious to see the area developed, citing housing needs as well as a growing movement to tackle the city’s climate goals through dense developments that don’t encourage vehicular travel.

“These projects, each different in their own way, and failing to go forward in their own ways, just leaves Petaluma with a situation that we still have this area in our town that needs to be redeveloped,” Mayor Teresa Barrett said. “We have a vision for it. So now we just need to, more than ever, really work with any of these developers who see that vision and want to move forward with it.”

Vice Mayor Brian Barnacle said he’s eager to see the city explore more creative solutions to promote the type of development the city wants on the site, including having more discussions among city leadership and with interested developers.

Though the approved Haystack project has support among local advocates and several council members, it’s unclear whether the developer will go forward with the same plans or attempt to revise them.

Planning Manager Hines said any movement on the lot will take time.

“These things don’t happen quickly. Hines has no entitlements so nothing is going to be under construction in a year on that site,” Planning Manager Hines said. “Haystack, yes, might be under construction theoretically in the next year. But even if they called me next week and said they want to submit building plans, it’s going to take a while before people start to see anything.”

Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.