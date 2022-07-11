King Tides could cause flooding in low-lying coastal areas

In the midst of a severe drought the National Weather Service is issuing a Coastal Flood Advisory for the North Bay as well as San Francisco and Delta beginning Tuesday at 8pm and running through midnight.

A second advisory is expected to be issued for 9 p.m. Tuesday running through 1 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the Weather Service the advisory is the result of King Tides, the highest astronomical tides of the year. The tides are expected to cause minor flooding in low lying areas.

A reminder that the King Tides arrive this week that could result in localized flooding, specifically along the Bay Shoreline during high tide.



In addition, low tides in the early morning hours could provide problems for boaters navigating shallow waterways.

Tides are expected to peak Wednesday night.

Motorists are advised that some roads might be closed as a precaution and to be prepared to take an alternate route.