’King tides’ prompt North Bay coastal flood advisory through Tuesday afternoon

Extremely high “king tides” hit the North Bay coast this weekend, triggering a coastal flood advisory through 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

King tides occur when the earth, sun and moon are in alignment, causing the greatest tidal events of the year.

Officials warned of minor flooding along some roads, sidewalks and trails not normally affected by tidal waters.

Weather service meteorologist Ryan Walbrun said high tides in the region on Monday were measured at over 7 feet.

In addition to the flood advisory, a high surf advisory was set to expire at 7 p.m. on Monday, meaning waves of up to 25 feet are possible at North Coast beaches. Inexperienced swimmers were advised to avoid the water due to the large breaking waves and rip tides.

