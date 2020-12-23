Korea, Vietnam vet helps youth stay off drugs

Dick Sharke was born in 1935 in Lawrence, Massachusetts. He spent most of his youth living in a group home run by the state, separated from his family. It was a hard existence, but one that would ultimately inspire Sharke to make helping others his life’s mission.

As a young adult, Sharke recalls admiring the soldiers he saw in town, sharply dressed in their military uniforms. They seemed like a beacon of hope to the young Sharke.

“What they had was purpose, which is what I desperately needed,” Sharke said.

In 1953, Sharke joined the Army. In the military, Sharke learned the value of discipline, focus, persistence, and teamwork, all skills that proved vital to his successful transition into adulthood. He was assigned to the 72nd Ordnance Battalion during the Korean War, where he provided important ordnance support for all vehicles, weapons and ammunition.

When the Korean War ended, the Army stationed Sharke near Petaluma at what was then known as Two Rock Ranch Signal Station, currently the U.S. Coast Guard base. Sharke was then called to war a second time to Vietnam, where he served two tours of duty as a Chief Warrant Officer.

The younger men he served with in Vietnam looked up to Sharke, who by then was a seasoned soldier. A fond memory for Sharke in Vietnam was reconnecting with two friends he hadn’t seen since serving in Korea.

Discharged from the Army in 1974, Sharke went on to marry and have six children. He founded the McDowell Drug Task Force, an organization that has been actively engaged for the past 40 years in preventing and reducing illegal drug and alcohol use in youth.

The task force supports Red Ribbon Week, a drug abuse prevention campaign, as well as providing school scholarships, and participates in DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) activities. Dick and his wife, Lucille, have donated more than $350,000 to the Petaluma Police Department DARE program over the past 50 years.

Reflecting on his life, he is most proud of the difference he has made helping so many young people, giving them the positive direction he craved in his own youth.

“I wanted to give kids the chance I felt I never had," he said.

Sharke is an active member of the Lions Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans of America, and the American Legion.