KSRO cancels ‘The Drive with Steve Jaxon’

Fans of KSRO’s “The Drive with Steve Jaxon” had better tune in today at 3 p.m., as it will be the last program of this long-running show.

On Thursday’s broadcast of “The Drive,” co-host Harry Duke announced that the 15-year-old afternoon talk show at 96.9 FM had been canceled, and that its final broadcast would be Friday, June 2.

For all those years, the weekday afternoon show featured numerous guests each day, discussing local news and arts, with special segments showcasing food and drink, such as Wine Wednesdays and the beer-centered Brew-Ha-Ha segment on Thursdays.

Sonoma County officials from various agencies have been frequent guests as well, along with an array of local journalists, musicians, theater artists and promoters of nonprofit events, often blended with celebrity interviews either phoned in or live in the studio. According to Duke (a past contributor to the Argus-Courier), he and Jaxon were informed of the decision recently by KSRO’s management.

In a brief post on the show’s Facebook page, Duke’s mid-show announcement was confirmed, though indications were given that it might continue elsewhere.

“The Drive thanks the community for 15 years of loyal listening,” states the post. “Tomorrow, Friday, June 2, will be our last broadcast on KSRO. We hope you’ll tune in at 3 p.m. and continue to follow us on Facebook as we explore other ways to keep our community informed and entertained.”

Messages of condolence, anger and sadness immediately began appearing from across the county and beyond. Paul Gullixon, former editorial director at the Press Democrat, was among those who posted.

“This breaks my heart,” he wrote. “Through his daily radio show The Drive on KSRO, Steve Jaxon – and more recently with the great Harry J. Duke – has been part of the binding fabric of this community.“

Doug Jayne, owner of The Next Record Store in Santa Rosa and a frequent guest on The Drive, occasionally hosting the show’s Needle Drop segment, posted an especially pained and personal response to the cancellation.

“The Drive with Steve and Harry is a homegrown treasure,” he said. “They’ve busted their asses to bring great radio to the Sonoma County, and get kicked to the curb. Thank you for your service and friendship Steve.”

Jake Ward, a producer of local entertainment events, who recently staged the Mystic Theatre’s “May the Fourth Be With You” cabaret show, was equally aggrieved at the announcement.

“The Drive was such a beloved local institution, this is truly shocking,” he wrote. “When it comes to promoting local charitable causes, artists, events, entrepreneurs, etc, there really is nothing else like it.”

Jaxon, who has only appeared on the show sporadically since suffering an injury in a fall two months ago, has confirmed he will be on the air for The Drive’s final broadcast on KSRO. The final Friday show is 3-6 p.m.