Labor Day weekend unhealthy air alert extended through Tuesday

The holiday weekend’s Spare the Air alert has been extended at least through Tuesday for the Bay Area, with wildfire smoke and smog from holiday travel lingering in the area due to a high pressure weather system.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said conditions that originally triggered the alert Saturday are expected to continue. The district issues air alerts when ozone pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels.

Ozone, or smog can can cause throat irritation, congestion, chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema. Long-term exposure to ozone can cause damage to the lungs.

District officials said smog is particularly harmful for young children, seniors and those with respiratory and heart conditions. Residents should limit outdoor exercise to the early morning hours during an alert.

A high pressure system over the area is expected to keep the skies over Sonoma County somewhat smoky, with local temperatures in the 90s for much of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

“Some people could notice light to moderate smoke around the area,” Brooke Bingaman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Monday.

“We still have a lot of the fires North of us. And this week we're under a high pressure system, so all that smoke is just kind of lingering in the area.”

Bingaman said the high pressure system, centered near the California, southern Nevada border, will keep high temperatures in the region between 88 and the high 90s. The highest temperatures are anticipated in the Cloverdale area, she said.

It won’t be until Friday and the weekend before the North Coast gets some relief, with marine air coming inland to cool things off, Bingaman said.

Visit baaqmd.gov/highs for air quality readings.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.