Lake Sonoma forced to impose wider speed limits amid drought

Lake Sonoma, a mere shadow of its brimful past, nonetheless proved a popular destination for boaters this Memorial Day weekend, drawing more than 400 vessels over the three-day holiday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported.

But those recreating on the water this summer have to abide by new rules necessitated by historically low, drought-diminished water levels, which have begun exposing underwater hazards in some parts of the reservoir and, even more dangerous, allowing some to reach near the surface while not quite showing.

With the lake at its lowest level ever for this time of year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has extended “No Wake Zones” to all but the widest, deepest part of the lake behind Warm Springs Dam, restricting boating speeds to 5 mph or lower everywhere else.

“The areas of the lake where people can usually travel without speed restrictions are shallower than normal and have more hazards than normal — mainly trees that are popping out of the water and pieces of land that are more shallow than usual this time of year — so we’ve reduced the speed in the majority of the lake,” said Josh Burkhead, the acting Lake Sonoma project manager.

That leaves water skiers, wake boarders and other users looking to travel at high speeds concentrated in the lake’s Dry Creek arm.

But with smaller, shallower Lake Mendocino closed to motorized boats since August and the ongoing drought growing increasingly more severe, visitors to Lake Sonoma seemed grateful that the reservoir was open at all, Burkhead and others said.

Those who would prefer to quietly “toodle around” or just drop anchor and picnic or relax in the open air also are finding conditions more favorable, said Rick Herbert, owner of the Lake Sonoma Resort Area.

Many are also just surprised to find how much boating opportunity still exists, said his harbormaster, Larry Ceniceros. That may explain while Memorial Day attendance, though strong, was not overwhelming, like it was last year, he said.

“There’s a lot of good boating here,” Ceniceros said. “A lot of people are getting turned off thinking the water’s so low.”

Lake Sonoma is holding only 57% of its seasonal capacity, putting the surface about 50 feet below where it was two years ago at this time, when the lake was full.

While the lake surface also is shrinking, it’s still more than two-thirds of the normal lake surface, Herbert said. That’s put the private boat launch at the resort out of commission, though all 368 boat slips in the marina remain in use. The Yorty Creek boat launch for car-top vessels also is closed.

The main public boat launch brought out at least enough people to go out in 402 vessels that were inspected for invasive mussels by specially trained dogs stationed regularly at the boat ramp, Burkhead said. That’s far less than the 775 that were inspected last year, when the private boat ramp also was open, but doesn’t account for anyone who may have a boat permanently docked at the marina, he said.

The marina, meanwhile, requires “ lot of mental gymnastics” in order for operators to keep it accessible, given the receding shoreline, Herbert said. The docks are floating so they move with the water, but anchors need to be redeployed, as do walkways to the docks.

Burkhead said a park patrol boat, joined by two crews from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit and a vessel from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, worked to inform holiday boaters of the recent speed adjustments.

He said most people quickly adapted, though “a few seasoned boaters” less accustomed to having to read lake signage or pay attention to navigational buoys were still conducting themselves according to the old rules.

“So there were still a few instances where we had to remind people” of the slower speeds, Burkhead said. “Once they understood the reasoning for it, they were happy to comply.”

“We anticipate still being open for the summer,” he said. “It just got to the point that the hazards that people aren’t accustomed to, especially at this time of year, that we had to slow things down. There’s just too great a risk to boater safety out there. It’s good that we’re still able to offer the boaters recreation and the launch ramp, but we also have to do it safely, so we had to limit the water ski zone to the deepest part of the lake.”

