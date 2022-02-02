Subscribe

Lakeville Highway collision causes minor injuries

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 1, 2022, 5:06PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Minor injuries were reported Tuesday after a head-on collision blocked traffic in both directions on a stretch of Lakeville Highway, southeast of Petaluma.

The collision was reported about 2:45 p.m. south of Highway 116 near Ernie’s Tin Bar, according to the CHP.

It involved a gray pickup and red Toyota sedan and the collision downed power lines that blocked the road.

The road was briefly shutdown then reopened at about 3:45 p.m.

As of 5 p.m., PG&E was reporting that a maximum of 50 customers were affected by the outage.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette