A Rohnert Park man was killed when multiple vehicles crashed Tuesday on Lakeville Highway about 5 miles southeast of Petaluma, authorities said.

The 22-year-old man was driving a Toyota Camry north on the highway just before 2:20 p.m. and did not slow when they approached stopped traffic just south of Old Lakeville Road No. 3, California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The driver swerved to avoid a stopped vehicle, crashed into the back of a Nissan Versa and overturned into the southbound lane. An oncoming Chevrolet Silverado struck the Toyota head-on.

The crash impact propelled the Nissan into the back of a Ford Fusion. The driver and three passengers in the Nissan were taken to Petaluma Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the crash site. He will be identified by the Sonoma County Coroner after his family is notified.

Anyone with information about this crash can call the Santa Rosa CHP office at 707-806-5600.

